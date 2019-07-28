Bounce of ball sends Jets crashing

GRASSED: Josh Cleeland takes down a Norths ball-runner. Despite resilient defence Ipswich fell 16-12 to the Devils at Bishop Park yesterday.

GRASSED: Josh Cleeland takes down a Norths ball-runner. Despite resilient defence Ipswich fell 16-12 to the Devils at Bishop Park yesterday. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Ipswich Jets dangle precariously just outside the top eight after letting a game they should have won against fifth-placed Norths Devils escape their grasp.

Norths prevailed 16-12, hitting the front in the 74th minute and hanging on after the Jets had set the pace for the majority.

Two elusive kicks which struck defenders, evaded Ipswich hands and bounced into the Devils' path cruelled the Jets' hopes.

Ipswich five-eighth Josh Cleeland said he felt his side held the ascendancy for most of the game and it was disappointing to allow the Devils to steal victory at the death.

"We definitely were on top,” he said.

"We were doing everything right but we let it slip away with a couple of errors and lapses of judgement.”

The Jets opened the scoring 14 minutes into the contest through Marmin Barba.

When Mitch Carpenter crossed in the 30th minute and Barba added the extras, Ipswich led 10-0.

Having laboured and controlled play throughout the first half, Ipswich let the Devils off the hook with a pressure-relieving four-pointer prior to the break.

"It definitely was a let-off,” Cleeland said. "We had done all the hard work.

"It was off a kick, which ricocheted and we probably should have dissolved it but we didn't. We didn't get the bounce of the ball but that's footy.”

After the resumption, Norths posted a 58th minute try to level the score. Herbie Farnworth's conversion edged them into the lead before Barba slotted a penalty to square it up again.

In the 74th minute, Norths winger Paul Ulberg dived over to break the deadlock and seal the Jets' fate.

"It was a hard one to lose like that,” Cleeland said.

Co-coach Shane Walker thought it was a case of the better team on the day coming up empty-handed.

He said other than the two bobbling kicks, the Jets defended impeccably and that was a positive his team would take into its four remaining do-or-die clashes.

The Jets (16) hold ninth and are duelling with Redcliffe (16) for eighth spot. They will be hoping the Dolphins stumble when they meet Burleigh today.

On the home stretch, Ipswich will meet Tweed Heads, Souths Logan and the Mackay Cutters before a final round test against title favourites the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Redcliffe faces Easts, Central Queensland Capras, Papua New Guinea Hunters and the Cutters.

The Jets are under no illusions. They must win all of their matches and pray Redcliffe falters.

"Hopefully for us they suffer a few upsets,” Cleeland said.

"We've been close to winning against some of the top teams. We're almost there.

"If we make the finals anything could happen because they are a different beast.”

Cleeland said he felt much more confident in his second game back from knee surgery and should be ready to fire next week.

Tom Bushnell