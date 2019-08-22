Bouchard burned by $63k hotel bill scam

Even for a celebrity, $63,000 is a lot of cash.

Even for a celebrity, $63,000 is a lot of cash.

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly posing as tennis star Eugenie Bouchard's brother and racking up a $63,000 hotel bill.

According to Miami news station WSVN, the 24-year-old - named as Solomon Shlomo Azari - was arrested on Sunday by the Miami Beach PD at the 1 Hotel South Beach.

Azari was also found with cocaine in his pocket when he was arrested, The Sun reports.

The Florida local faces charges of possession, organised scheme to defraud, identity fraud and grand theft.

Bouchard - currently preparing for the US Open - resides at the Miami hotel when she isn't taking part in competitions.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

We can’t imagine Bouchard would have been too impressed to discover the bill.

It has been reported that Azari posed as Bouchard's brother over a two-month period at the hotel, where he dined at its Habitat restaurant and drank at its rooftop bar using the 25-year-old's account.

Fox News claims police showed the 2014 Wimbledon finalist a picture of Azari, with the Bouchard verifying that she did not know him, and that he didn't have permission to make any charges.

They also state that the hotel began investigating after a representative of Bouchard disputed a $43,000 bill on July 30.

Azari has since posted bail.

Bouchard regularly posts photos from exotic locations.



Bouchard recently spoke about her reputation where she insisted she is fed up with being known as a model instead of an athlete.

Since becoming the first Canadian to play in a women's Wimbledon final, she has struggled to live up to her hype.

The former world No. 5 is yet to go past the fourth round of a grand slam since losing at the US Open in 2015 and was knocked out of Wimbledon in the opening round this year.

Bouchard caused a stir with an Instagram post earlier this month when she uploaded a picture of herself on court with a caption that wasn't to everyone's liking.

"Why do my arms stay mad skinny but my stomach gets so fat??" Bouchard wrote alongside three emojis, one laughing, one crying and one that showed a weary face.



It didn't take long for the comments to come rolling in, many stating she's sending the wrong message for young girls or anyone who may be struggling with body image issues.

Even some of her high-profile fans weighed in, with Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco writing: "I'm gonna punch you."

Fellow tennis star Gaby Dabrowski asked: "What r u talking about?"

American tennis player Jennifer Brady responded: "Better than both … ugh," adding a expressionless face emoji.

Plenty of social media users told Bouchard there was nothing wrong with her body.

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission