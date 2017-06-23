Bottleneck misses vital fund boost

NO MONEY: No reprieve for motorists on Sumners Rd or the Centenary Hwy after no money was allocted for them in this year's state budget.

BOTH the Centenary Hwy and Sumners Rd have missed out on funding in this year's state budget to undertake necessary upgrades.

Member for Mt Ommaney Tarnya Smith slammed the budget as a disappointment for her electorate.

"It's a very disappointing budget for our region but not surprising,” she said.

"Once again, for the third year running, the elephant is still in the room. Sumners Rd is left without funding and, worse still, commuters are still stuck in traffic.”

The LNP had previously pledged $80 million for the project but only if the party and the member were both re-elected.

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey said while no money had been allocated for upgrades now, the government had put money aside to do a preliminary evaluation on the busy and often congested motorway.

"The Palaszczuk government is delivering a record roads and transport budget for the second year in a row,” he said.

"The 2017-18 to 2020-21 Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program includes an allocation of $2.150 billion for the metropolitan district, which will see 1779 direct jobs supported over the four-year life of the program.

"This includes a $700,000 allocation to develop a six-lane preliminary evaluation for the Centenary Mwy from Toowong to Darra (Frederick St and Sumners Rd) and business cases for short-term corridor enhancements.”

"The project evaluation will produce staging strategies to meet medium term requirements while the business case reports are intended to meet short-term requirements for the motorway. This will deliver recommendations for improving passenger and active transport, as well as improving traffic flow.

"This plan is expected to be completed early 2018.

"Additionally, $580,000 has been allocated to develop options for short to medium term upgrades addressing safety and congestion on the northbound carriageway on the Centenary Motorway at Ellen Grove.

