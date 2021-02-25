Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 47-year-old suffered significant injuries after he was allegedly assaulted in Hatton Vale on Wednesday night.
A 47-year-old suffered significant injuries after he was allegedly assaulted in Hatton Vale on Wednesday night.
Crime

Both of man’s arms fractured in alleged assault over a beer

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Feb 2021 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 40s suffered significant injuries, including fractures to both his arms, in an alleged assault that started in a stoush over a beer last night.

The 47-year-old was taken to Ipswich Hospital from a private address in the Lockyer Valley in a serious but stable condition with significant arm injuries and head and chest injuries

A critical care paramedic was on board the ambulance.

Paramedics were called to Blokland Ct in Hatton Vale about 8.15pm on Wednesday night to a reported assault.

The man was allegedly assaulted by another man after a fight broke out over a beer.

The two men are understood to be friends.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 64-year-old Hatton Vale man is assisting police with their inquiries.

She said the victim of the alleged assault suffered multiple fractures to both his arms and had cuts on his face.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste company ordered to stop releasing contaminated water

        Premium Content Waste company ordered to stop releasing contaminated water

        News The department investigated the waste operator allegedly pumping water out of a mining void into an Ipswich creek

        Urgent plea to motorcyclists amid increasing road toll

        Premium Content Urgent plea to motorcyclists amid increasing road toll

        Health Fourteen fatal crashes have occurred on state roads in about eight weeks

        Unique cafe signals new chapter for cancer survivor

        Premium Content Unique cafe signals new chapter for cancer survivor

        Food & Entertainment Inspiring woman opens new eatery after surviving cervical cancer twice

        Ipswich artist to project award-winning shot at festival

        Premium Content Ipswich artist to project award-winning shot at festival

        News A photographer whose work will display at SPARK Ipswich said a chance meeting with...