Both of man’s arms fractured in alleged assault over a beer

A MAN in his 40s suffered significant injuries, including fractures to both his arms, in an alleged assault that started in a stoush over a beer last night.

The 47-year-old was taken to Ipswich Hospital from a private address in the Lockyer Valley in a serious but stable condition with significant arm injuries and head and chest injuries

A critical care paramedic was on board the ambulance.

Paramedics were called to Blokland Ct in Hatton Vale about 8.15pm on Wednesday night to a reported assault.

The man was allegedly assaulted by another man after a fight broke out over a beer.

The two men are understood to be friends.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 64-year-old Hatton Vale man is assisting police with their inquiries.

She said the victim of the alleged assault suffered multiple fractures to both his arms and had cuts on his face.

