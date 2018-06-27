'Both notices are deficient': Councillor defends legal fight

David Pahlke, who has recently increased his anti-Labor rhetoric, said documents were lodged on Tuesday night.

A SUPREME Court challenge against the State Government's show-cause notice is about seeking "natural justice", a councillor has declared.

"We've discovered both show-cause notices are deficient," he said.

"It's about natural justice."

Cr Pahkle said the council's legal advice was that it should lodge a challenge "now".

"People will say why should you spend ratepayers' money," he said.

"We've done it before - we've spent something like $700,000 on the BMI application to protect the community."

The Division 10 councillor repeated his claim that Labor was trying to take over the city.

"It's about the Labor Party wanting an endorsed Labor party team at the next election," he said.

"Stirling Hinchliffe himself was stood aside as a minister at the last term.

"They didn't sack the whole government then.

"There's 10 councillors without any charges against them."

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller slammed the challenge.

"The people of Ipswich would like to see the legal advice that the council is acting on and approximate cost of taking this action to the Supreme Court, whether the cost is being paid for by the LGAQ or the council's own scheme and whether the councillors would personally fund the action if the Supreme Court finds against the council," she said.

"Now that it's in the courts, it's up to the Supreme Court to determine when it will hear the challenge however the Local Government Minister would have to take crown Law advice in relation to any timing of his decision."