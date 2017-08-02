Both Ipswich school teams bow out of GIO Cup

BIG EFFORT: Redbank Plains State High School, pictured at training on Tuesday, lost their GIO Cup clash 22-12 to Wavell State High in a gutsy display.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Both Ipswich schoolboy rugby league sides lost their GIO Cup knockout clashes today after giving good accounts of themselves.

Ipswich High lost 20-16 to Marsden High and Wavell High beat Redbank Plains 22-12 in the other south-east Queensland quarter finals of the prestigious competition.

Ipswich High led 16-2 at half-time. However, in schoolboy rugby league a lead like that is never secure.

The Ipswich side was unable to score a point in the second stanza as Marsden High came home with a vengeance.

"In the first half we played the game and not the occasion, but in the second half we played the occasion and not the game,” Ipswich High coach Lee Addison said.

Addison said his side completed their sets, defended stoutly and did just about everything right in the first half.

"I couldn't fault them in any way,” he said.

He said props Lupe Tivalu and Ben Mataia, along with second-rowers Daniel Ticehurst and Lumafale Lualua, were exceptional.

"In the second half . . . maybe the boys were over analysing it,” Addison said.

"They just seemed a bit flatter.”

Marsden hit the lead with 10 minutes to go but the Ipswich lads were unable to rally.

That means the year is over for the Ipswich High side.

Despite the loss, Ipswich High has a bright future in rugby league.

Tivalu, Lualua and Treymain Spry have all signed with the Sydney Roosters and will join the Tri-Colours in November.

Although Redbank Plains High never hit the lead in their clash with Wavell, coach Nick Faulkner said he was proud of their performance.

The match started at a frantic pace, but an error cost Redbank High for Wavell to open the scoring.

"We were then good enough to get back inside their 20 and set up a nice outside back play with T-Max Dixon barging over,” Faulkner said.

It stayed 6-4 to Wavell until close to half-time when Redbank Plains were controversially disallowed a try in the corner after a forward pass was ruled.

Wavell went up the other end and scored twice to take a 16-4 lead at the break.

That lead was extended early in the second stanza to take the score 22-4.

"But we were able to get two tries back on them through our centre Wayan Peace, which was really good,” Faulkner said.

"He did a spectacular dive in the corner to get it down and with the other he sliced through after an outside back movement.”

Second-rower Sinbad Fruean was Redbank Plains best with his hard carries a standout.

Redbank Plains High finished second in the Gee Shield this year and had a strong year.

The performance against powerhouse school Wavell was encouraging.

"I am excited to get these boys to this stage,” Faulkner said.

"Sometimes our boys get a bit starstruck at this level, but they proved today they can play and compete at this level which was the most pleasing thing.

"We believed in ourselves and in our ability and it showed.

"Their coach came over after the game and said 'wow, I didn't expect that'. It was a really good effort by our team and our school.”