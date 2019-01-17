Boss's kind offer to help repeat offender return to work

A BOSS with a big heart and deep pockets helped out a worker with an offer to pay 50 per cent of his unpaid fines to enable the return of his suspended licence.

The generosity of the unnamed boss was revealed by the grateful tradie when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on a charge of driving when his licence was suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Norman Piripi Kerehoma Snowden, 34, from Brookwater, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence when SPER suspended on December 17 at Springfield Central.

"I'm guilty of that charge. I'm definitely guilty of driving when suspended, yes," Snowden told Magistrate David Shepherd.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted a black Mitsubishi Triton ute driven by Snowden at 7.15pm with several children on-board.

At the time, his licence had been suspended from October 4 because of unpaid SPER debt.

Sgt Dick said Snowden said he had received fines that he'd not taken action on.

Snowden told the court the reason for not paying the fines was his lack of work at the time.

He said he did contact SPER after being pulled over.

"But they wanted me to pay 50 per cent up front. I told my employer. He is willing to pay 50 per cent up front ," Snowden said.

Asked by Mr Shepherd what he did, Snowden said he was in glassing, fibreglass.

"What happens to your work when you don't have a licence" Mr Shepherd asked.

"I don't work I suppose," said Snowden. "I'll have to find something else, contact jobs."

Snowden said he was starting back at work this week after almost three months off.

Mr Shepherd fined him $300 - sent to SPER for a payment plan, and disqualified his driver's licence for one month.

"I don't want to come back here, ever," Snowden said.