21°
News

Bosses told: 'Do yourself a favour and give them a break'

Jeremy Pierce | 11th Jun 2017 6:23 AM Updated: 8:35 AM
Big works are going on ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2018
Big works are going on ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2018 Nigel Hallett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMMONWEALTH Games chairman Peter Beattie wants Queensland businesses to give their staff a holiday during next year's Gold Coast showpiece to ensure packed houses and free-flowing roads.

Channeling music guru Molly Meldrum, Mr Beattie said business owners should "do themselves a favour" and grant leave.

Business owners have been advised to start planning for commuter traffic snarls during the Games and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has already encouraged Brisbane residents travelling down to the Games to stay overnight to ease congestion on the Pacific Motorway.

 

Then PM Bob Hawke declares unofficial public holiday after 1983 America's Cup win, and right, Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie wants bosses to give workers time off for GC2018
Then PM Bob Hawke declares unofficial public holiday after 1983 America's Cup win, and right, Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie wants bosses to give workers time off for GC2018

Former premier Mr Beattie wants businesses to grant holidays to staff members during the historic event.

He stopped short of former prime minister Bob Hawke's famous cry that any boss who didn't give workers the day off after the America's Cup triumph was a bum, but borrowed Molly's catchphrase.

"To business owners, I would say do yourselves a favour and give your employees a holiday," he said.

"This is going to be a key to making the transport system work by getting as many cars as possible off the roads.

"And if it gives employees more of a chance to be part of the biggest event in Queensland in their lifetime, then it's win-win for everybody."

Take some time off to hang out with the GC2018 mascot.
Take some time off to hang out with the GC2018 mascot. Daniel McKenzie

 

Games organisers are expecting 1.5 million people on the Gold Coast during the April 2018 extravaganza, which will be a taxing test of the city's transport network, even with the second stage of the light rail system expected to be finished early next year.

Mr Beattie acknowledged many businesses, particularly in hospitality, would need all hands on deck during the Games, but said there was a great opportunity for others to encourage staff to take time off.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks peter beattie

BREAKING: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

BREAKING: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

AFTER three big days the final day of the Winternats have been washed out

'COWARDS': What does Bolt attack say about democracy?

AMBUSH: Writer Andrew Bolt faced protesters at book launch.

Andrew Bolt ambushed on his way to his new book launch

Large crowd for iconic Ipswich home auction

A large crowd gathered at 57 Salisbury Road, Eastern Heights which went to auction by First National Action Realty Ipswich.

Over 100 people turn out for auction of Eastern Heights property

Mad cow attacks man at meatworks

A 28 year-old meat worker was taken to Ipswich Hospital last night after being attacked by a cow.

Man injured after cow rams him against wall

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky

The latest from city's live music scene

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

FORMER Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific car accident in the Swiss mountains.

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Here's five things to do this weekend

ALL ACTION: Don't miss out on the Ipswich Winternationals drag racing at Willowbank Raceway.

Gathering of the Clans and the Queensland Pipe Band Championships

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17 @...

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles These are the “ Champions”! This outstanding result was received at the 2017 annual Silverdale Weaner Sale with over 2000 head at this...

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

SOLD PRIOR TO HITTING THE MARKET!!

29 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 3 SOLD PRIOR TO...

Here is another property in Booval that has SOLD before hitting the market. Sitting on 900sqm in a prime development corridor, this property was snapped up by...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!