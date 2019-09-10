Boss sent dick pics, date requests: worker’s claim

Oil rigger Cade Morrison has launched a sexual harassment lawsuit against his male boss.

Oil rigger Cade Morrison has launched a sexual harassment lawsuit against his male boss.

A QUEENSLAND oil rig worker has sued his former employer for damages for sexual harassment, claiming his male boss sent him explicit photographs, called him "baby", and scheduled "movies and cuddles" and "date dinner" into his work calendar.

Cade Morrison, 28, from Gladstone in central Queensland, has filed a claim in the Federal Circuit Court seeking $260,000 in damages alleging his boss Vaughn Amete told him he would only get a pay rise if he agreed to date him.

Morrison is one of only a handful of men who sue for sexual harassment each year, according to Shine special counsel Will Barsby.

Morrison claims he was working as a lease hand for Murarrie labour contractor Harness Energy Services Pty Ltd when the harassment began, with Amete allegedly sending him photographs of hickeys and his naked body, including his penis, in an attempt to turn him gay.

"I will turn you, I can turn anyone," human resources manager Amete said, according to court documents filed on August 29.

Amete allegedly directed Morrison to share his bed with him, and introduced Morrison to people as his partner.

"If you want a pay rise you will have to take me to dinner," Amete allegedly told Morrison.

"I have 69 other people waiting for work."

Morrison also alleges that Amete created a screensaver for his computer of photographs of Morrison, and entered email appointments into Morrison's work calendar, such as "movies and cuddles", "your dessert" and "date dinner".

Oil rigger Cade Morrison has sued his former boss for harassment. Picture: Cade Morrison/StarNow

Cade Morrison has worked extensively in the Outback. Picture: Cade Morrison/StarNow

When Morrison rejected Amete's advances, Amete allegedly called him an "ungrateful c---".

Morrison claims he was humiliated by the harassment and has been left hurt, suffering social withdrawal and reduced appetite

The claim alleges that a reasonable person would have anticipated that Morrison would be offended, humiliated or intimidated by the conduct.

"I was sexually harassed on the job for several months," Mr Morrison said in a statement to The Courier-Mail.

"Throughout the ordeal, I felt as though I had been pushed into a corner.

"When I stood up for myself, I was subjected to verbal abuse and even threatened with my job.

"If I ignored the harassment, it would just get worse.

"Ultimately I had no choice but to make a complaint. Sadly, the situation was not properly addressed at work so I contacted Shine Lawyers to explore my legal options.

"I believe it's important that all victims of sexual harassment, whether male or female, know their rights at work.

"By standing up for myself, I hope I can make a difference."

He is claiming $110,000 in general damages, $97,000 for future economic loss and $39,000 for past economic loss.

Amete and HES have not filed a defence to the claims.

The case is due for court on December 20.