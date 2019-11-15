Bosnich: It will soon be raining goals for Brisbane Roar

Roy O'Donovan can help the Brisbane Roar end its goalscoring drought, says Mark Bosnich. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Fox Sports' Mark Bosnich previews the latest round of A-League action.

THERE'S an old saying that everyone around the country is praying will come true, "when it rains it pours," but it's not just our farmers praying for it to come true.

The Brisbane Roar are in the middle of a goal drought that would have their fans breaking out their gumboots and doing a rain dance ahead of the clash against Melbourne City this weekend.

The Roar have managed just two goals in four outings this season and have been kept scoreless in their last three encounters.

But it's only a matter of time until the heavens open.

Brisbane Roar head coach Robbie Fowler has the nouse to end his team’s poor scoring record. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

In coach Robbie Fowler the Roar have the ability to call on the expertise of one of the greatest goal scorers of our generation.

After conceding 71 goals last season, it's no surprise that Fowler's first job when he arrived in Brisbane was to fix the Roar's defence and he's done a tremendous job doing exactly that.

The Roar have conceded a competition low three goals this season, but now it's time to improve their goals scored column.

Against Adelaide last weekend the Roar created countless opportunities, but couldn't find the back of the net, but it's crucial that their players don't drop their heads.

Scoring goals is a confidence thing and at the moment it looks like the Roar are overthinking things and making things more complicated for themselves than they need to be.

My simple advice for the Brisbane Roar players?

Stop thinking and just play the ball in front of you.

At the moment the Roar may feel like they're stuck in a goal drought, but all it takes is one goal for the drought to be broken and once it has they won't look back.

This weekend throws up another intriguing A-League Derby with the Big Blue at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.

The last time these two sides met was during last year's finals series were the Victory were embarrassed by a ruthless Sydney FC side 6-1.

You can guarantee that the Victory players are still stinging from last year's loss and will be gunning for revenge this weekend.

For Victory's sake I hope we get the chance to see Robbie Kruse back on the park on Sunday.

Kruse has had troubles with his hamstrings recently, but if he can get back on the park he's got the ability to spark the Victory attack.

All eyes of course will be on Sydney FC attacker Kosta Barbarouses who'll face off against his former Melbourne Victory team mates for the first time on Sunday.

There's always something special about coming up against your former club, but to do so in a grudge match like the Big Blue Derby is extra special.

Speaking of droughts, Victory will also be hoping to break a drought against Sydney FC, the boys from Melbourne have lost the last six Big Blue Derby?

So who'll be breaking their drought this weekend?

Roar and Victory get your umbrellas ready because I'm tipping your sides will both be singing their team song in the rain this weekend.