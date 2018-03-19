Borneo-bound and ready to help

SIX Springfield students will embark on a trip of a lifetime later this month.

As part of a new Springfield Central High School initiative, the students will undertake a variety of humanitarian activities in Borneo, Indonesia.

Program coordinator Christopher Gauthier said it would be a life-changing experience.

"I created this out of my own experience visiting Borneo in 2013,” Mr Gauthier said.

"The students will do everything from working with the Borneo Nature Foundation NGO following real-world scientists working in rainforests to setting up a kindy to seeing a village fighting for survival as a result of a large palm oil plantation.”

Students Emily Lawson (15), Sheridan Howert (15) and Hunter Mills (15) said they were all excited about seeing a different way of life.

"I've travelled quite a bit but I've never seen anything like this program, so I'm excited to see something completely different,” Sheridan said.

"I'm looking forward to the culture and meeting new people and seeing a different lifestyle,” Emily said.

"I really enjoy taking photos and think it's going to be a really great experience,” Hunter said. Ipswich Cares not for profit organisation has made a contribution to fund materials for a toilet block for a new school in Borneo and president Steve Hodgson said the organisation was proud to support the project.

"It's important to us to invest in the leaders of tomorrow and it's important what they will bring back to the community as a result of this experience.”

To students leave for Borneo on March 31.

To follow the students' journey like the Springfield Central High School Facebook page.