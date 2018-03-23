'Born to dance': Skilled performer makes the cut

Talia Fidra has been nominated for the Queensland Young Achiever Award.

Talia Fidra has been nominated for the Queensland Young Achiever Award. Contributed

TALIA Fidra has been dancing since five-years old.

Now 16, she has performed Swan Lake with the Queensland Ballet, won silver at the Genee International Ballet Competition in 2016, and played Dorothy in the Brisbane City Youth Ballet's production of Wizard of Oz. She has also had the opportunity to share her experiences and expertise as a guest artist at the Queensland POPS New Year's Eve Gala concert.

"It takes a lot of dedication and hard work, but that makes it so amazing when you get the choreography together,” she said.

Her high skill level is the result of dancing five days a week, often from 10am to 6pm.

Talia's nomination for the Queensland Young Achiever Award made her feel proud and excited.

"I didn't expect to make it to the finals,” she said.

"I'm the only dancer in the finals, and it makes me feel like, being in this position, that my passion has made me a young achiever.”

Talia is performing in the Queensland Ballet's production of La Bayadere at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

She is also rehearsing for an upcoming production of The Nutcracker, as well as some contemporary pieces for showcase later in the year.

Music is central to Talia's enjoyment of dance.

"When the music and the choreography work together, it's so beautiful. I feel like I have so much freedom when I dance.”

Talia also enjoys opportunities to perform in character.

"Characterisation in performance creates a lot of connection for me. Playing a role really takes me away from my normal life,” she said.