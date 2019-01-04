School holiday fun to entertain youngsters

Hotel Transylvania 3 will be showing in the Scenic Rim these school holidays.

Hotel Transylvania 3 will be showing in the Scenic Rim these school holidays. Sony Pictures Animation

FROM dance workshops to cooking classes and movie screenings, there are plenty of activities in happening in the Scenic Rim these school holidays to entertain your little ones.

Scenic Rim Council's quarterly events guide, JOin, has boredom busters at the ready and continues right through to the end of summer.

Free Kids on Tour APT9 events focused on community, storytelling, life and natural resources will be held at The Centre, Beaudesert from January 15-19 and Boonah Cultural Centre from January 22-25. These events are held in conjunction with Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art as part of the 9th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art exhibition. Families Today, the first exhibition of 2019, will open on Tuesday, January 15 at The Centre, Beaudesert at 6pm. From 3pm, a free family portrait session will be conducted by photographer Louis Lim.

Create a mixed medium family portrait at the Family and Colour workshop at Boonah or Beaudesert on Thursday, January 17.

Book a spot in one of three Raw Dance Company Workshops held at Beaudesert, Boonah or Tamborine Mountain on Friday, January 18. The high energy modern dance lessons are suitable for children seven years plus and cost $12.

Popcorn is at the ready for summer Kids Flicks at the bargain basement price of $5. Catch Show Dogs (PG), Maya the Bee: The Honey Games (G), Duck Duck Goose (PG), Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (PG) and The Incredibles 2 (PG) in both Boonah and Beaudesert.

Kids can also hone their masterchef skills in the Healthy Lunchbox Challenge at Boonah or Beaudesert on Wednesday, January 23.

Beat the summer heat and splash around and cool down on Australia Day on Saturday, January 26, at the Free Family Fun Pool Party from 10am-2pm at Beaudesert pool. There will be tunes, tubes, games and giveaways for those green and gold celebrations.

JOin, Council's summer events program has been distributed to homes across the Scenic Rim and is also available at Customer Contact Centres, Cultural Centres, Libraries and online at http://www.liveatthecentre.com.au/.

The program has further information about each event, plus cost, age range and booking information.