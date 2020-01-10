Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
Crime

Bored woman’s bizarre solution to watching paint dry

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING paint dry was too boring for a Maroochydore woman who said she took meth to pass time while renovating a house.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 25, did not factor in her need to drive when she was busted drug driving after taking meth to "keep her going" while working on a house.

Ballini said in court she had decided to take meth to pass the time while waiting for paint to dry.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said the woman was pulled over for a random drug test at Ball St, in Toowoomba, on September 21 when she recorded the reading.

Ballini, who lives in Maroochydore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

More Stories

Show More
ammie maree ballini meth amphetamine scd court scd crime sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        premium_icon BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        Crime From penis pump buying property managers to Centrelink scammers, here is 36 of Ipswich's most brazen frauds from 2019.

        New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        premium_icon New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        Council News Ipswich City Council has released a report detailing the past 16 months of...

        Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        premium_icon Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        News The brewery will take part in a national fundraising effort in a bid to support ...

        Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        premium_icon Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        News Ipswich residents are being urged not to forget those who are still battling with...