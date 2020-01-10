Bored woman’s bizarre solution to watching paint dry

A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.

WATCHING paint dry was too boring for a Maroochydore woman who said she took meth to pass time while renovating a house.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 25, did not factor in her need to drive when she was busted drug driving after taking meth to "keep her going" while working on a house.

Ballini said in court she had decided to take meth to pass the time while waiting for paint to dry.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said the woman was pulled over for a random drug test at Ball St, in Toowoomba, on September 21 when she recorded the reading.

Ballini, who lives in Maroochydore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.