‘Borders should be sealed’: Tully amid fears of virus spread

IPSWICH City Councillor Paul Tully has slammed the actions of the two teenagers who tested positive to coronavirus this week after visiting a number of public places across the southeast.

Their actions have led to thousands of residents queuing up for testing in Springfield on Thursday and a Thai restaurant has shut up shop for two weeks to allow staff to isolate.

Speaking on Channel 7's Sunrise this morning, the Springfield representative labelled the teenager's actions as stupid.

"Mainly people are saying these people who deliberately and intentionally flout the rules should be jailed and also that our borders should be completely sealed at Tweed Heads," he said.

"I support that because what we don't want as a result of this stupidity is another wave of people who are being infected.

Orion Springfield Central Shopping Centre where a pop up COVID-19 testing centre has set up. Picture: NewsWire / John Gass

"It makes you wonder about their airline bookings. If that was their one booking, that should have been detected that they had arrived in Sydney on a flight from Melbourne and were heading to Brisbane and they should have been denied entry onto that plane.

"This whole process needs to be reviewed, they've found a loophole, they've come to Queensland, they've done the wrong thing and as many people say, we were all put out because of this."

Cr Tully praised the state's efforts so far.

"We were a state that could well have been in dire situations like Victoria and, similar extent New South Wales, but we've largely handled this and the stupidity of two people to go to Melbourne, to lie about it, come through Sydney airport, back to Brisbane and then walk around the communities of Ipswich, Brisbane and Logan for over eight days, it beggars belief."

The QT has attempted to contact Cr Tully for comment.

The Premier announced that Queensland would close its borders to all of Greater Sydney but no other border closures have been announced at this stage.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said council would update the community as it receives further advice from the State Government.

"At this stage, all council facilities in Springfield and surrounding suburbs remain open," she said

The Local Disaster Management Group, which is chaired by Cr Harding, has amended its activation status to Lean Forward (prepared to support the community at short notice).

The two women who tested positive for COVID-19 and lied about their travel will face court.