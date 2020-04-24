Border lockdown and restrictions: Your questions answered

Can I have friends over? If so, how many? What about the border? Can I visit a struggling old mate? My young son wants to do footy training with a friend. Is that OK?

These are questions Gold Coasters are asking as they nagivate strict social restrictions.

The Bulletin trawled through State Government websites and sought confirmation from authorities on some of the issues communities are facing each day. It is important to note that police are going by a common sense rule on most things, but will issue fines for people in clear breach of the rules. This is a guide only. Conditions and rules can change quickly so please check with government websites for the most up-to-date information.

Can you train one-on-one inside a gym if it's just the two of you?

No, a gym is not considered an essential business. You can, however, have a friend at your home, or go to a local park and train together as long as you practice social distancing.

How far is it OK to travel on exercise grounds?

There appears to be no exact rule in place that says how far you can travel to exercise, although if you are asked by police they can assess the situation on a case-by-case basis.

A driver displays his updated Border Entry Pass into Queensland after being stopped by Queensland Police officers for entry at the QLD / NSW border check point into Queensland on Griffith Street Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

Can I drive 50 minutes to my sister's place at Tamborine to exercise my horse?

Yes, this appears to fall into the visiting a home and exercise, as long as the guests are limited to two, this appears to be fine.

How far can I travel to visit family and friends at their home within the guest limits?

You're allowed to travel to visit another person's residence as long as the number of visitors is limited to two people. There appears to be no set distance you can travel, although if pulled over by police, be prepared to explain where and why you're going somewhere.

Can, for example, my wife and I meet up with a couple that also have kids and go for a walk?

Technically you would need to remain in your family group as you would be breaching the number of people that aren't in your household meeting in public place.

Can two of my kids' friends from different families come over to play?

Yes, in your house that's fine.

If I invite Bob and Jane over, are they allowed to bring their five kids, or does this breach the two people at the home rule? What if Bob and Jane are related to me?

No, children count in the maximum of two visitors to a residence.

Can I meet with more than one work colleague outdoors to discuss work-related issues?

No.

What should I do if I see neighbours having house parties?

This is technically an offence, if your neighbours are breaching the two visitor rule.

Can I drive over the border to visit family and get back into Queensland without issue?

Only if it's essential travel or on compassionate grounds. You will also need a border pass to come back to Queensland. New South Wales police have also been fining people for non-essential travel over the border.

Can I take my small children to the beach so they can play with their dog and have a swim? Is this technically exercise?

Yes.

My kid can't sleep at night, sometimes I have to drive around to put them to sleep, is this OK?

Yes.

Can I take my kid for driving lessons?

Technically no, but if you are driving somewhere for an essential purpose like exercise, visiting family or going to the shops, then the L plater can drive and gain their hours.

Am I allowed to fly my light aircraft still?

Only if it's essential travel.

Can I fish on the beach or canals, or take my boat out fishing?

Recreational fishing is not permitted, although fishing for the purposes of feeding your family is allowed.

STAY ISOLATED: Recreational fishing is not allowed. Photo Scott Powick.

Can I still go diving?

Yes.

I live close to the border and regularly do my grocery shopping in NSW. Can I still do that?

Yes, but you will need a permit.

My family lives on the other side of the border, can I still visit them?

Only on compassionate grounds.

Can my friends who live on the NSW side of the border come and visit me?

This is a tricky one. They will need a permit to do so and they probably won't get one under the strict new rules, which only allow for travel under a permitted reason. Visiting friends to be social isn't one. If it's on compassionate grounds, then you might be able to.

My young fella is a mad footy player and still wants to train. Can he and a friend practice tackling drills and other techniques together, while both fathers watch?

They can train together, although they will need to abide by social distancing rules, so tackling drills are probably out.

With school back, can my son carpool with another family if I will be at work?

Going by the rules, no, you should be driving your own child to school, due to social distancing practices.

Under the current direction, you are able to have a limit of two guests per household. Is there a limit to how long they can stay, or what they can do at your residence?

There is no time limit.

Is bunch riding (cycling) banned under the health directives?

Exercising limits to two people, social distancing is still required on bikes.

Social distancing is still required on bikes.

Are you able to go bushwalking, especially if you have to travel to get there?

Yes, this is exercise, you can walk with your family, or one other person who is not your family.

Are you able to catch Ubers, taxis etc with a friend or will you be in breach of being with too many people?

Yes.

Can I go to Bunnings and Jb Hi Fi across suburbs and does it have to be for essential items? Eg vegetables for garden or electricals for home?

Yes.

In terms of crossing suburbs to visit older family members and friends needing support, what is level of proof here - some are just isolated and need the friendship etc. This can be for grandchildren as well, can you pick them up?

Police are going case-by-case basis, no more than two visitors still apply.

Can you cross suburbs to pick up kids from school? Or family members?

Yes.

Can I travel hours away, within state, to visit family? Both socially and for emergency purposes?

Yes.

Are you allowed to swim in the netted zones of local beaches?

Yes, this is exercise.

Originally published as Border lockdown and restrictions: Your questions answered