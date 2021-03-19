Border Force intercepts Ipswich man’s steroid delivery

Samuel David Butler leaves court after pleading guilty to possession of dangerous drugs.

BUSINESS professional Sam Butler was busted by the Australian Border Force when illegal steroids and human growth hormone were detected in parcels arriving from overseas.

The drugs, which also included Viagra, were seized and Butler was charged with criminal offences.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentence.

Butler was legally represented in court before Magistrate Donna MacCallum by instructing solicitor Campbell MacCallum and counsel Martin Longhurst.

Samuel David Butler, 34, a contracts administrator from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs on October 21, 2020; possession of controlled drugs (Viagra); and attempted possession of human growth hormone on August 1.

In agreed police facts put before the court by prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly, the anabolic steroids seized included Drostanolone, Trenbolone (used by vets for livestock), and NPP (Nandrolone).

Also found was Genotropin (growth hormone), Somatropin, and Clenbuterol.

Two parcels that were intercepted held 240 vials of human growth hormone, which related to the offence of attempted possession.

Butler also had Viagra without prescription.

The charges arose after Australian Border Force intercepted cargo at Sydney International Airport on October 11.

In submission on penalty, Mr Longhurst said it had been very difficult to find comparative cases as most previous incidents dealt with more significant quantities of steroids.

He argued for a community-based probation order, saying Butler had no criminal history and the offences were committed in circumstances of being for personal use.

“The court can be confident he is someone who has learnt from this experience,” Mr Longhurst said.

He said a 2 ½ year probation order combined with 240 hours of unpaid community service work would be an appropriate penalty.

Ms MacCallum read both the written defence submissions and police facts that had been handed up.

She accepted the defence argument that the anabolic steroids and growth hormone were intended for Butler’s personal use.

Ms MacCallum said Butler had no criminal history whatsoever, was a well-educated person, and there was likely impact to his employment if a conviction was recorded against him.

She sentenced Butler to a two-year supervised probation order, and ordered that he complete 240 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.