Border Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg sacked

BORDER Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg has officially been sacked by the Governor-General.

Documents obtained by The Courier-Mail, reveal Mr Quaedvlieg was terminated for "engaging in conduct...that was inconsistent with the affirmation (he) made", and the "failure to disclose details of any material personal interest that he had that related to the affairs of the Australian Border Force - a ground for termination under section 21" of the ABF Act.

The statement of grounds of termination released on Thursday said the former Queensland police officer "engaged in acts, and made omissions, which materially advantaged that candidate over other comparable candidates for ABF employment, and on that basis his conduct also amounted to misbehaviour and was inconsistent with his affirmation.

"Further, Mr Quaedvlieg engaged in misbehaviour and conduct inconsistent with his affirmation by failing to disclose to the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency, within a reasonable time, a significant change in his personal life, and by making a wilfully or recklessly false statement to the Minister for Immigration and Border Protection (Peter Dutton) in relation to the status of his personal relationships."

It said he was also terminated because he failed to reveal that he was in a relationship a person who was seeking to get a job within the ABF.

The Courier-Mail reported on Tuesday that a top-secret review has recommended Mr Quaedvlieg be sacked by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove over an alleged sex scandal with a young female staffer.

The report detailed allegations of lewd behaviour by Mr Quaedvlieg. Mr Quaedvlieg has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

It is understood the review found there were salacious and inappropriate materials sent between Mr Quaedvlieg, 52, and a younger staff member, who is believed to be in her 20s. It is believed their relationship was found to be inappropriate and potentially damaging to an organisation that requires the reality - and perception - of integrity.

This is the first time in generations that a federal statutory office-holder of that seniority has been dismissed.