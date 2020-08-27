Border-dodging skipper hit with massive fine

The skipper of a luxury superyacht at the centre of a COVID quarantine scandal on the Gold Coast has been fined $4003 for breaching Queensland's border ban.

The captain of the Lady Pamela has copped the hefty fine for allegedly providing false information.

The 30m yacht carrying Melbourne millionaire Mark Simonds and his family docked at Gold Coast City Marina at Coomera on Monday after a 15-day voyage from Australia's COVID capital.

Mr Simonds and the other six people on board were initially granted exemptions from mandatory hotel quarantine but these were revoked on Tuesday by Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

A police investigation was launched as the Simonds party was ordered into quarantine at the QT Hotel in Surfers Paradise.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the investigation was ongoing.

He also revealed that a 51-year-old man who tried three times to sneak across the border from NSW had been issued with a notice to appear in court.

"As I continually say to people, do not do this please, do not do this," he said.

"We will track you down and we will take action against you and if it's a serious breach such as that, you're not getting an on-the-spot fine, you're going before a magistrate in a court of law, which carries serious consequences."

He said police had needed to use "significant resources" to track him down.

"What was clear is that they (the man) were particularly persistent, did not take the appropriate advice, did not want to follow the rules."

A juvenile who allegedly snuck out of hospital while in hotel quarantine had also been issued with a notice to appear in court, Mr Gollschewski said.

Mr Gollschewski said Queenslanders were dobbing in border-hoppers and were just as unimpressed as police were at the rule-breakers.

"We get asked if we're frustrated and disappointed, I'm sure the community of Queensland are frustrated and disappointed when they see people who want to game the system," he said.

"I thank all of those people who provide us with that information."

In the past 24 hours, 73 flights with 3170 passengers landed in the state and one person was denied entry.

Police intercepted 3740 vehicles and turned around 188 people and placed 269 people into quarantine.

