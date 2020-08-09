BORDER BAN: Full list of exempted suburbs
QUEENSLAND has officially closed the border to NSW, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory this weekend, except for residents in a listed range of border suburbs who will be able to travel back and forth as part of a "travel bubble".
Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said border residents needed to be careful, as anyone who left the bubble on the NSW side, say a Tweed resident who went surfing in Byron Bay, would not be able to enter Queensland without undertaking mandatory, self-funded two weeks hotel quarantine.
Postcode 2483 has been removed from the list of exempt suburbs, leaving many residents near the border confused.
Mr Wheeler said developers were "hoping" to have the new system ready for applications tonight - X-pass for cross border residents, F-pass for freight drivers, and S-pass for "few and far between exemptions" - but suggested it might not be ready in time for the shutout.
"If it doesn't, we will have an interim measure in place," he said.
"We will work with people on the side of the road.
"We just ask people to carry some form of identification with them that provides their address."
Queenslanders on Friday were racing to get home in time, causing lengthy delays at the border in order to avoid having to fly into the state and undergo two weeks hotel quarantine at their own expense.
Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said those people living in border communities eligible for an X-pass would be able to go between neighbouring shires, such as Tweed and Gold Coast City Councils, for whatever reason.
"Those people living in cross border communities are entitled to an X pass to allow them to go about their normal business in that area," Mr Gollschewski said.
"They need to provide identification (for proof of residency)... if they live in the Tweed, they can't go outside the Gold Coast... they are subject to the same rules.
"Border checks and random audits will continue."
Mr Gollschewski said it was nearly impossible to police the entire length of Queensland's border, admitting it wasn't the "Berlin Wall".
The full list of postcodes eligible for X passes is below:
QUEENSLAND
4492: Thargomindah, Noccundra, Bulloo Downs, Dynevor, Bullawarra, Durham, Norley, Nockatunga
4491: Eulo
4493: Hungerford
4490: Cunnamulla, Yowah, Barringun, Cuttaburra, Tuen, Noorama, Widgeegoara, Humeburn, Jobs Gate, Coongoola, Linden
4486: Dirranbandi, Hebel
4496: North Talwood, South Talwood
4494: Bungunya, North Bungunya, Tarawera
4495: Toobeah, Kioma
4390: Goondiwindi, Kindon, Lundavra, Wyaga, Callandoon, Wondalli, Yagaburne, Billa Billa, Goodar, Calingunee
4385: Smithlea, Texas
4382: Ballandean, Wyberba, Girraween, Lyra, Somme
4380: Stanthorpe, Mingoola, Eukey, Severnlea, Mount Tully,
4377: Glen Niven, The Summit, Maryland
4374 Dalveen, Palgrave, Goldfields
4370: Maryvale, Warwick, Pratten, Rosenthal Heights
4373: Killarney, The Falls, The Head
4310: Boonah, Mount Alford, Dugandan, Coochin, Carneys Creek,
4287: Mount Barney, Rathdowney, Running Creek, Palen Creek, Barney View, Mount Lindesay
4275: Canungra, Boyland, Wonglepong, Biddaddaba, Witheren, Sarabah, Illinbah, Ferny Glen, Benobble, Flying Fox, O'Reilly
4285: Beaudesert, Cedar Vale, Mundoolun, Kooralbyn, Gleneagle
4213: Worongary, Mudgeeraba, Bonogin, Gold Coast, Springbrook, Tallai, Austinville, Neranwood
4209: Pimpama, Upper Coomera, Gold Coast, Coomera, Willow Vale
4207: Gold Coast, Yarrabilba, Brisbane, Edens Landing
NEW SOUTH WALES
2880: Broken Hill, Cameron Corner, Tibooburra, Silverton
2840: Bourke, Tilpa, Wanaaring, Enngonia, Louth, Fords Bridge, Yantabulla, North Bourke, Gunderbooka, Gumbalie, Hungerford
2839: Brewarrina, Weilmoringle, Gongolgon, Narran Lake, Talawanta, Collerina
2838: Goodooga
2834: Lightning Ridge, Angledool
2833: Collarenebri
2406: Mungindi
2405: Garah, Boomi
2409: Boggabilla, Boonal
2410: Yetman, Twin Rivers
2361: Atholwood, Bonshaw, Pindaroi, Ashford, Limestone
2372: Tenterfield, Boonoo Boonoo, Liston, Cullendore
2476: Woodenbong, Koreelah, Muli Muli, Acacia Creek
2474: Kyogle, Cawongla, Toonumbar, Wiangaree, Barkers Vale
2484: Murwillumbah, Crystal Creek, Tyalgum, Uki, Dungay
2489: Pottsville, Hastings Point
2488: Tweed Heads, Cabarita Beach, Bogangar, Tanglewood
2486: Tweed Heads, Banora Point, Terranora, Bilambil Heights