Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Border assault: 115 turned back, Sydney woman fined $4,000

by Nathan Edwards
22nd Dec 2020 9:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of vehicles have been turned back at the border with NSW on Monday night while some have been caught attempting to deceive police to get into Queensland.

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler this morning revealed 57 vehicles containing 115 people had been denied entry into Queensland.

Mr Wheeler said some people had attempted to deceive police, including one woman from Greater Sydney who lied to officers during multiple attempts to cross the border at the Gold Coast Highway and Pacific Highway checkpoints.

"(She) had lied to us about where she had been, so our diligent police turned her around." Mr Wheeler said.

 

 

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler revealed border police have already been tested as residents from Greater Sydney try to get into the state. Picture: Steve Holland
Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler revealed border police have already been tested as residents from Greater Sydney try to get into the state. Picture: Steve Holland

 

"She then attended the M1 checkpoint and attempted to gain entry there … we knew where she had come in and we knew where she had come from, she was given an infringement notice for $4,000."

Queues were again building on Tuesday morning at police border checkpoints on the Gold Coast Highway and M1.

 

Mr Wheeler said police would not hesitate to fine anyone who breached Queensland's strict border closures.

"So people who try and game the system, the Queensland Police Service will be waiting for you with an unwanted Christmas gift of $4,000 that you won't be able to return." He said.

"If you're In a COVID-19 hotspot in NSW, simply do not come to Queensland.

"It's not worth the risk."

Originally published as Border assault: 115 turned back, Sydney woman fined $4,000

More Stories

border closure coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw queensland sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        Premium Content Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        News The shock acqusition could mean more than 6000 news home are made available in the area.

        Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        Premium Content Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        News A woman had just two weeks to put together a ceremony for her dying father, who...

        Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        Premium Content Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        News The lawyer for a man charged with robbery tells the magistrate the accused is a...

        Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car

        Premium Content Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car

        News Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious but stable condition.