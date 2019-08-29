Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Borallon prisoner dead after being rushed to hospital

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER has died while at work at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre yesterday.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed they are assisting Queensland Police Service's investigation into the death of the 45-year-old prisoner.

"The man appeared to faint about 2pm whilst at his work location in the prison," they said.

The man was rushed to Ipswich Hospital following the emergency where he was later declared dead.

"He was immediately assessed and treated by medical staff before being transported to Ipswich by ambulance," the spokesperson said.

"The man was declared deceased at about 5pm. His family have been informed, and support has been offered."

More Stories

Show More
borallon training and correctional centre queensland correctional services queensland police serivce
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    premium_icon Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    News JUST over a month since the death of Gatton father Shaun Reina, the tragedy is still being felt by the community.

    IN COURT: Full names of 147 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 147 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Banned driver repeats crime then given parole

    premium_icon Banned driver repeats crime then given parole

    Crime His traffic history before the court was alarming

    Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    premium_icon Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    News More than 2300 admitted to hospital with 226 put in intensive care