Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Borallon jail capacity doubled with 180 new prison cells

Emma Clarke
by
4th Jul 2018 11:08 AM

THE capacity of Borallon Correctional Centre will be almost doubled following the commission of 189 new prison cells.

The cells will be home to an extra 349 prisoners, bringing the total available capacity to 736 prisoners.

The Borallon Training and Correctional Centre is a world leader in prison industries, and provides a range of rehabilitation programs and activities aimed at addressing the underlying causes of offending.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said close to half of the 387 prisoners were employed at the centre.

"The expansion of the centre provides long term benefits for custodial officers and prisoners," Mr Ryan said.

"The centre provides prisoners with meaningful skills to increase their employment prospects and to assist in preventing them from reoffending.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the centre had developed partnerships with TAFE Queensland South West to develop vocational training, with on-site campus, teachers and IT facilities.

"Programs at the centre include mental health services, psychological interventions and support to assist with transition to the community," he said.

"Borallon's strong focus on vocational training provides prisoners with the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves and successfully re-enter society when they are released," Mr Madden said.

 "Our officers work in challenging conditions and often their job is a thankless one but they are key in rehabilitating the lives of those in our centres - one better understood by those who attended the experience today.

"I commend our officers for their professionalism and commitment to keeping our communities safe, and I thank those attendees for taking part today."

Related Items

Show More
borallon correctional centre ipswic jail mark ryan
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    premium_icon Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    News FOUNDERS of the Willowbank rescue are devastated, believing someone targeted their home and intentionally poisoned the pups.

    TRAFFIC BUSTER: $16M announced to ease traffic on Centenary

    TRAFFIC BUSTER: $16M announced to ease traffic on Centenary

    News By 2036 the stretch will be used by 152,000 cars each day

    Another bank branch closure a worry for customers

    premium_icon Another bank branch closure a worry for customers

    News Residents will soon be left without a face-to-face service

    Local Partners