Borallon jail capacity doubled with 180 new prison cells

THE capacity of Borallon Correctional Centre will be almost doubled following the commission of 189 new prison cells.

The cells will be home to an extra 349 prisoners, bringing the total available capacity to 736 prisoners.

The Borallon Training and Correctional Centre is a world leader in prison industries, and provides a range of rehabilitation programs and activities aimed at addressing the underlying causes of offending.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said close to half of the 387 prisoners were employed at the centre.

"The expansion of the centre provides long term benefits for custodial officers and prisoners," Mr Ryan said.

"The centre provides prisoners with meaningful skills to increase their employment prospects and to assist in preventing them from reoffending.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the centre had developed partnerships with TAFE Queensland South West to develop vocational training, with on-site campus, teachers and IT facilities.

"Programs at the centre include mental health services, psychological interventions and support to assist with transition to the community," he said.

"Borallon's strong focus on vocational training provides prisoners with the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves and successfully re-enter society when they are released," Mr Madden said.

"Our officers work in challenging conditions and often their job is a thankless one but they are key in rehabilitating the lives of those in our centres - one better understood by those who attended the experience today.

"I commend our officers for their professionalism and commitment to keeping our communities safe, and I thank those attendees for taking part today."