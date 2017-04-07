26°
Boppin' fun music to your ears

Myjanne Jensen
| 7th Apr 2017 1:11 PM
Boppin' Babies music group is coming to Camira. Angela Danielle

SPRINGFIELD mums and bubs are invited to bop along to the new Boppin' Babies music group starting in Camira later this month.

Boppin' Babies is a musical early learning program designed to help babies, toddlers and preschoolers grow into happy, confident children.

Now in its tenth year, the program helps to nurture development, foster a love of music while also supporting parents to use music in the home.

Registered Music Therapist and Boppin' Babies founder, Vicky Abad said wonderful things happen when kids experience live music making.

"At Boppin' Babies parents and children get to make music together, so there is no singing or playing along to recorded music in our groups,” Mrs Abad said.

"Parents and children sing together, move to music, play instruments such as shakers, drums, chimes, and bells and bounce along on the Bop Along Buddies or therapy balls.

"Our professional music therapists support this by making music that follows the lead of the children and matches the pace of the group.

"You will get to make music with your child and share a really beautiful moment together, knowing that music will help build your little one's confidence, while enhancing their language, social, emotional and cognitive development.

"Having fun through musical play and taking joy in your child's musical expression is central to our program and no prior musical ability required.”

Boppin' Babies music groups will be held each Monday at 9:30am and 10:30am from 24 April until 19 June at the Langley Park Hall, Cnr Langley Road and Bruce Lane, Camira.

Visit www.boppinbabies.com.au for more information.

topics:  boppin' babies mums and bubs what's on springfield

