Boozy biker asks for bigger fine, shorter driving ban

IT MAY have been a glorious day for a scenic motorbike tour, but it ended badly for an alcohol-affected rider.

Earlier this month, police picked up David Gannon at 8.45pm on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road with a blood alcohol level of 0.185.

The boozy rider this week told an Ipswich magistrate he had "a brain explosion" that day.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing told Ipswich Magistrates Court police received information that night about a suspected intoxicated rider and police intercepted Gannon.

Officers described him as being unsteady on his feet with the strong smell of liquor on his breath, telling officers he had been riding around Mt Nebo and Mt Glorious that day. David James Gannon, 43, from Prenzlau, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Fernvale on June 3.

In submission on his penalty, Gannon said he lived with his parents in a rural area with no public transport and he asked for a bigger fine in exchange for a shorter licence disqualification.

"You would be fully aware of the dangers to others with that alcohol reading," Magistrate David Shepherd told him.

"Yes. I had a brain explosion your honour," Gannon responded.

"It was a stupid thing to do, especially on a motorbike."

Mr Shepherd said the alcohol reading was particularly high and the danger to both him and other road users was obvious.

Gannon was disqualified for 12 months and fined $1200.