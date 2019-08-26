Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A furniture removalist pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court after he was nabbed for drink driving while behind the wheel of a gold buggy.
A furniture removalist pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court after he was nabbed for drink driving while behind the wheel of a gold buggy. Philippe Coquerand
Crime

Boozy afternoon on the green ends in disqualification

Ebony Graveur
by
26th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man found out the hard way a golf buggy counts as a motor vehicle after he got behind the wheel and went for a drive - drunk.

Ian Knopke, 62, told police he had a few drinks at golf when he was pulled over just after 5pm on August 5, while driving a golf buggy on Fairway Drive, Hatton Vale.

He blew positive to a breath test and police found his blood alcohol level was 0.108 and charged him with drink driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Police Prosecutor Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, police spotted the Hatton Vale furniture removalist leaving the Hatton Vale Tavern in a golf buggy.

Knopke, who had been delivering furniture for 30 years, pleaded guilty to the charge but appealed to Magistrate Damien Carroll for a work license so he could continue to earn a living.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months but his request was granted, provided he keeps a log book and dons his work uniform while behind the wheel.

court gatton magistrates court golf golf buggy hatton vale
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Elite Jets talent standing tall with Firebirds dream

    premium_icon Elite Jets talent standing tall with Firebirds dream

    Netball The personality-charged Jets goal shooter is one of the most exciting players in the Sapphire Series team.

    Teenager 'shocked' by New York Fashion Week invite

    premium_icon Teenager 'shocked' by New York Fashion Week invite

    News The Ipswich girl started her business about a year ago.

    Refugee off road for three years for latest offences

    premium_icon Refugee off road for three years for latest offences

    Crime A Sudanese war refugee has narrowly avoided jail time.

    Just google it: Prowler listened to hotwire tips

    premium_icon Just google it: Prowler listened to hotwire tips

    Crime His mobile phone that was playing audio instructions