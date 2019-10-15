Boozehound's cold room grab lands jail time

A thief with an unquenchable thirst for Jack Daniels ended up stealing to satisfy his need.

A THIEF with an unquenchable thirst for Jack Daniels ended up stealing to satisfy his need.

An Ipswich court heard the cost of Danny Brooks' thieving ran into the hundreds of dollars by the time he was charged.

The Goodna man has since acknowledged his alcohol problem and will seek medical help and counselling.

Danny Lee Brooks, 34, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to 26 charges including 14 stealing charges; fraud involving an $850 phone; three counts of entering premises with intent; entering a dwelling with intent; drug driving (ice); three bail breaches; and public nuisance.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said many of the alcohol stealing offences involved Brooks walking into bottle shops such as Dan Murphy's, Star Liquor or the Raceview Tavern, and loading up a backpack with Jack Daniels.

The court heard the offences began last December, and ran through until July with his arrest. Brooks had already spent 83 days in custody before his sentencing.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Brooks had an alcohol issue and his mother, who was in court, had made it clear that a condition of his living with her was that he address the drinking problem.

"All the offences are linked to his drinking. It was brazen,” Mr Fairclough said.

Ms Sturgess noted 26 previous offences for dishonesty including burglary and shoplifting, and seven previous charges for failing to appear in court.

She said he would walk into cold rooms and brazenly fill his backpack.

In one incident when staff challenged him, Brooks told them to "f---k off”.

She said an off-duty officer intervened and when a police crew arrived, Brooks was screaming abuse.

Brooks was sentenced to 12 months' jail with an additional three months for failing to appear in court. He was given immediate parole eligibility.

His licence was disqualified three months.