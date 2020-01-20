Boozed driver stuck on traffic island

POLICE went to help a driver whose car was stuck on a traffic island near the Racehorse hotel in Booval.

When the driver Felicia Holmer was breath-tested she gave an alcohol reading of .144 - nearly three times the legal limit.

The driver Felicia Hanna Maria Holmer, 28, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.144) in Booval on October 27 last year. Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said police found the blue Mazda 3 sedan stuck on the traffic island after a traffic incident.

“I’m very sorry, regretful. It was a really big mistake,” Holmer told the court.

Magistrate David Shepherd told her Holmer had been a danger to herself and to other road users. Fined $700 and licence disqualified seven months.