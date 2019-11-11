Booval man facing 60+ charges over major drug sting

POLICE have charged seven people as part of Operation Romeo Whirlwind, targeting organised illicit drug distribution, particularly methyl-amphetamine and cannabis in Ipswich and surrounding areas.

Investigators executed 12 warrants in Ipswich, Warwick and Brisbane during the six-month operation seizing restricted and dangerous drugs, drug utensils and weapons.

A 26-year-old Booval man was charged with 64 offences including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, 56 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, one count of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts each of unlawful possession of weapons and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime. He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 27.

A 46-year-old Booval woman was charged with 35 charges including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, 30 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possession of dangerous drugs, possessing a restricted drug and obstructing a police officer. She was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 27.

A 26-year-old Churchill man was charged with 12 offences including eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs, and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime. He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 27.

A 29-year-old man from Toowoomba was charged with 12 offences including four counts of possessing restricted drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of weapons. He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 28.

A 30-year-old Bundamba woman was charged with five counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime. She is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 26.

A 36-year-old Kalbar man was charged with two counts of unlawful supply of weapons and one count of possessing drug utensils. He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 22.

A 27-year-old Toowong woman was charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and four counts of supplying dangerous drugs. She was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 27.

The operation came to a close yesterday.

