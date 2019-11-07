Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SISTERS: Booval Fair customers Mavis Cunning, 90, and Fay Vinson, 78.
SISTERS: Booval Fair customers Mavis Cunning, 90, and Fay Vinson, 78. Cordell Richardson
News

Booval Fair a vital social network for 90-year-old nan

Ashleigh Howarth
by
7th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEING out and socialising with family and friends is important to Booval resident Mavis Cunning, who visits her local shopping centre every morning for a coffee and a chat.

The 90-year-old walks from her home to Booval Fair, where she meets with her sister Fay Vinson, 78, as well as a number of her friends.

Mrs Cunning never misses her morning outing, saying it was important to stay active and spend time with loved ones.

"I sit with my sister Fay and our friend Mary and we talk and laugh," she said.

"We also like to watch everyone come past.

"We see a lot of people and many of them will come up and say hello. We sometimes forget their names though."

After sharing a hot drink, the ladies enjoy walking through the centre to browse their favourite shops.

"We like to go and have a look at the dress shops. Millers is my favourite," Mrs Cunning said.

She also likes to drop in and see her granddaughter, who works at The Coffee Club.

Mrs Cunning was born in Ipswich and has lived the majority of her life in the city.

She worked at the Ipswich Hospital for a number of years "pushing a broom around" and raised her family here.

The Ipswich grandmother said Booval Fair was "her favourite" shopping centre because it had everything under the one roof and was only a short stroll from her home.

booval fair shopping centre businessclass ipswich
Ipswich Advertiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retailer still enjoys fruits of his labour

        premium_icon Retailer still enjoys fruits of his labour

        News A spur-of-the-moment decision to open a new business has led to 38 wonderful years of helping Booval customers

        Rare tumour strikes six-year-old cutie Heath Chin

        premium_icon Rare tumour strikes six-year-old cutie Heath Chin

        Health Heath Chin doesn’t know he has been given a dire prognosis.

        Extreme fire warnings, temps to hit 39C as heatwave looms

        premium_icon Extreme fire warnings, temps to hit 39C as heatwave looms

        Weather Heatwave set to sweep southeast as temperatures soar to 39C