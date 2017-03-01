Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

BOOVAL'S Simon McQuillan is slowly yet surely winning over his Married At First Sight bride Alene Khatcherian.

The truck parts manufacturer, who grew up in Tallegalla, impressed his wife by throwing himself into her Lebanese culture during a homestay in Sydney in last night's episode of the reality dating show.

"When he came to my place I was worried about how he would adjust to the difference in culture," Alene told the QT.

"My family is very close-knit and we're in each other's faces so I worried he might not tolerate that, but he was very open-minded and he embraced it.

"When you see the person you bring home get along with your mum, dad and family, and that he's enjoying his time and trying to get to know people that's a very positive thing. It shows he's in it, he's trying and he's interested in a relationship."

Despite struggling with the Queensland humidity during her recent homestay, Alene said at this point in their relationship it's more likely she will move to Ipswich if she and Simon stay together after the show.

"I got a glimpse of what my life could be like if I moved to Queensland and shared my life with this guy, and I was not afraid or worried," she said.

"Currently it is hard for him to come to Sydney, so it is easier for me to go up to Queensland and I'm fine with that. Who knows, I might have to go for the Maroons in the future."

The couple's focus going forward will be to strengthen their growing bond before the eight-week TV experiment finishes.

"Certainly there were no sparks or that wow factor when we first met... it has been a gradual process but maybe it is a healthy way of doing it - start form zero and move up," Alene said.

"When he got the haircut the attraction started (for me). He looks gorgeous now and every time I watch him on television I think 'he's so cute'."

They face another commitment ceremony on Sunday night and even though they're one of the show's strongest couples, Alene said anything could happen.

"Stay tuned; there could be a couple of surprises in the next few episodes."

Married At First Sight continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.