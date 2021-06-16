Boost to minimum wage

The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.

The previous rate was $19.84 per hour, or $753.80 per 38-hour week, before tax.

The FWC determined on Wednesday to lift the national minimum wage to $20.33 per hour, or $772.60 per week, up 2.46 per cent.

Modern award minimum wages will be increased by 2.5 per cent.

“We have decided that the adjustment to modern award minimum wages will flow through to junior employees, employees to whom training arrangements apply in modern awards, including the rates under the National Training Wage Schedule, employees with disability and piece rates,” the commission said.

