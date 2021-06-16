Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.
The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.
News

Boost to minimum wage

by Rebecca Le May
16th Jun 2021 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM

The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.

The previous rate was $19.84 per hour, or $753.80 per 38-hour week, before tax.

The FWC determined on Wednesday to lift the national minimum wage to $20.33 per hour, or $772.60 per week, up 2.46 per cent.

Modern award minimum wages will be increased by 2.5 per cent.

“We have decided that the adjustment to modern award minimum wages will flow through to junior employees, employees to whom training arrangements apply in modern awards, including the rates under the National Training Wage Schedule, employees with disability and piece rates,” the commission said.

More to come

Originally published as Boost to minimum wage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v Keebra in Langer, Reserves and Walters Cup

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v Keebra in Langer, Reserves and Walters...

        News Langer Trophy round 3 action continues today with a triple treat of matches to be livestreamed, but there’s also live coverage of key Langer reserves and Walters Cup...

        Deputy mayor hits out at insurers over ‘lagging’ repairs

        Premium Content Deputy mayor hits out at insurers over ‘lagging’ repairs

        News The damage bill for the storms, which caused havoc and huge damage to properties in...

        How to ensure a smooth transition to our new site

        How to ensure a smooth transition to our new site

        News Just days left to make switch to our new platform much easier

        Freedom of speech fighter faces court on stalking charges

        Premium Content Freedom of speech fighter faces court on stalking charges

        Crime Russell Gordon Haig Mathews in Ipswich court for alleged stalking