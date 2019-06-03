Menu
HELPING: Llewellyn business development manager Chris Hunter, Bendigo Bank Yamanto branch manager Peter Groenenberg, Salvation Army core officer Ashley Biermann, Bendigo Bank Booval employee Laura Farrington and Salvation Army core officer Rita Biermann. Llewellyn Motors and Bendigo Bank donated $590 to the Red Shield Appeal. Ashleigh Howarth
Boost for the Red Shield Appeal

Ashleigh Howarth
3rd Jun 2019 10:00 AM
THE Salvation Army has received an extra boost following the Red Shield Appeal by receiving a donation from two Ipswich businesses.

Bendigo Bank and Llewellyn Motors partnered to raise $590 for the Ipswich Salvation Army, which will be put towards programs which help the homeless and those who are struggling with addiction.

Bendigo Bank Yamanto branch manager Peter Groenenberg said he was pleased to help the Salvos.

"Last year our local Bendigo Bank branches partnered with the Llewellyn Motors Local Legends program. Simply by referring our customers to Llewellyn Motors to purchase a vehicle or have their vehicle serviced, Llewellyn Motors in turn makes a donation to Bendigo Bank which is then given to a local worthy cause or charity," Mr Groenenberg said.

"This year we have collectively raised $590 and have decided to donate these funds to the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal."

Mr Groenenberg said Bendigo Bank had been a long time supporter of the Salvation Army, and were still collecting donations on behalf of the Red Shield Appeal.

"For the past six years, Bendigo Bank staff in the Ipswich area have volunteered at various collection points in local shopping centres," he said.

"This year we are extending our reach across all of Queensland, which means every branch and business centre across the state will be a donation point for our customers and the community.

"The appeal will be supported throughout Queensland through to Friday, June 14."

Ipswich Salvation Army core officer Ashley Biermann thanked Bendigo, Llewellyn and the wider community for their generous donations.

"It's been a really wonderful response from the community," Mr Biermann said.

"People were very willing and very happy to donate, and then we have our great partners who are helping us as well.

"This is a great sign of collaboration that we have got here with Bendigo Bank, Llewellyn and us."

