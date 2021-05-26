Boost for Jets facing runaway competition leaders

JETS BUZZ

Michael Nunn

IT’S a trip to the Garden City Toowoomba on Sunday but I can’t imagine the Jets or Wynnum will be too interested in picking flowers.

The Jets haven’t beaten Wynnum since round 12 in 2017 when they won 30-18 at North Ipswich.

Overall, Wynnum lead the Jets 24 wins to 19 with three draws.

The Seagulls are flying high over the rest of the Intrust Super Cup at the moment, having accumulated seven wins from seven games.

Wynnum would be the form team of the competition with the best attack and defence.

The Seagulls will be raging favourites with 42 tries compared to the Jets’ 24.

In defence, the Seagulls have let in a miserly 114 points at an average of 16 per game.

The Jets are averaging 36 points against and will be marking down this week to fix the lapses in the defensive line.

Toowoomba has a rich league history since 1909 and this week the Jets and Wynnum will add to it again.

The Jets have played eight times in Toowoomba, seven times against the Clydesdales and once against Wynnum in 2013.

The Jets had two wins and fives losses against Toowoomba in the Intrust Super Cup in Toowoomba and beat Wynnum 28-22 in 2013 after being behind 16-0 just before half time.

Six of the Jets games in Toowoomba were at Athletic Oval and two at Newtown.

Ipswich Jets fullback Jayden Connors. Picture: David Lems

Jets fullback Jayden Connors will be calling the shots from the back for the Jets as they try and overcome the Wynnum Seagulls.

Connors has two tries this year from seven games and one try assist and six off-loads.

He is recovering from a head knock against the Bears and appreciated the week off last week.

“My head is fully recovered and I am ready to go,” Connors declared.

“We just have to stick to our system that we have put in place and believe in it. That’s our focus against the Seagulls.

“Hopefully making Wynnum come to Toowoomba will be harder for them because it can be hard and cold in Toowoomba.”

Players to watch

THE form half of the Intrust Super Cup would be Sam Scarlett. The scheming Seagulls half is on top of his game and it’s showing in the Seagulls form and ladder position.

Scarlett has played 90 games in the Intrust Super Cup so has a huge amount of experience.

The Chinchilla boy will have plenty of family to support him on Sunday looking to put on a show for the locals.

Five tries from six games, four try assists and a deadly kicking game that is keeping pressure on teams means the little half is happy.

“My first year here was 2019 and I think we are just building and understanding each other,’’ he said.

“2019 was a great year with the grand final and just building on that now.

“Isaac Luke was been great for us. He’s loving it at Wynnum and to have a guy with nearly 300 NRL games coming off the bench is massive for us.

“He adds so much to our team and is great, the young blokes call him uncle.

“We won’t be taking Ipswich lightly that’s for sure. It’s about doing our job and going through our processes.”

Jets excitement machine Jordan Carriera is warming nicely this season. He has played six games and scored two tries.

His three-line breaks and nine tackle breaks is just below the surface of what could happen if Carriera can get some early ball and use his footwork and speed.

Carriera showed against the Capras how he can break tackles and create space for himself and the Jets around him.

For the Ratu Jope Rotavisoro try and the Rich Pandia try, Carriera showed great evasive skills and passing.

“I am looking forward to this game, it will be good to test ourselves against Wynnum,’’ Carriera said.

“They are clearly going well and we need to win.

“I don’t think we prepare any different because they are top of the table. We just need to focus on us and make sure we are preparing well.

“We have had the week off and that can sometimes help with injuries and just refocus ready to go.’’

Carriera is hoping for some early ball against the Seagulls.

“I think that’s when I play my best football. When I get early ball and get go on a bit of run so hopefully that can happen against the Seagulls on Sunday.’’

Coach v coach

THE battle of the coaches will feature Adam Brideson bringing his Wynnum Seagulls to Toowoomba. Brideson knows the challenge ahead for the Seagulls.

“We are really looking forward to getting up to Toowoomba,’’ Brideson said.

“I am from the area and we have four players from there as well so the travel up there won’t bother us.

“The danger of the Jets is their forwards with late offloads and on the back of that is Julian Christian.

“We want everyone to just do their job and we are expected to do your job every week so that will be the expectation this week.”

Wynnum Manly Seagulls coach Adam Brideson. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

Travelling up the Warrego coaching the Jets will be Keiron Lander. He will be looking to coach the Jets to their second win this season and kickstart their year.

“No one expects us to win, but that’s all right we haven’t played well and Wynnum obviously have this season,” Lander said.

“Wynnum are doing a lot right. Sam Scarlett is the best half in the Intrust Super Cup, Delouise Hoeter is playing his best football so it’s no accident they are at the top.

“We need to prepare and go there ready to play good football.

“We love the area of Toowoomba. It’s a great league area and it’s a privilege to go up there and play in front of Toowoomba and something we take very seriously.”

Cooper’s stat

THE Jets have made 1727 tackles this season. The opposition has made 1737 tackles.