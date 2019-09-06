Boost for Ipswich Rotary with five new faces

NEW FACES: Ipswich City Rotary president Tony Tracey (L) and immediate past president Dave Rosenthal (R) welcome Ashley Marshall, Kylie Marshall, Tiffany Jape, Ashley Biermann and Adam French as the newest club members.

A LOCAL service club is claiming a new admissions record with the induction of five new members.

The Rotary Club of Ipswich welcomed its newest members, Ashley Biermann, Adam French, Ashley Marshall, Kylie Marshall and Tiffany Jape.

This brings the club's total membership to 49.

Club president Tony Tracey said for the club to survive it must attract new members.

"It is with great pride that I welcomed five new members to our club in the one induction ceremony," he said.

"These new Rotarians have been introduced to the club by current members, or have approached the club direct seeking to join us in our fundraising and volunteering for community service projects.

"If anyone would like to consider joining, I encourage you to give me a call."

The Ipswich Rotary Club was established in 1980 and has had a strong record of supporting both local and international projects, including the global End Polio Now program.

"Current support extends to HeartKids Queensland, Rotary District 9630 Drought Appeal and cooking our biggest barbecue of the year at the annual Ipswich Relay for Life in support cancer research," Mr Tracey said.

"Other community activities include club members and friends volunteering at the Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park.

"Previously, the club supported many local community projects including the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial and continues to support Ipswich Hospice."

Ashley Biermann, who is also the Ipswich Salvation Army Core Officer, said he joined Rotary as it was another way to make a positive difference in the community.

"I was invited along to speak and what we're involved with in the community, and in going along, I realised it was a place where I could talk with all levels of the community in one space," he said.

"It's very focused on the community and that's what my focus is too."

The Rotary Club of Ipswich City meets every Wednesday. For more, phone Tony Tracey on 0448 040 886.