Boost for Ipswich after Knights tame the Bulls

AFTER the first senior team clash in years against the Ipswich City Bulls, Knights head coach Andy Ogden offered his cross-town rivals some timely encouragement.

Despite the Knights winning Friday night’s trial 7-0, Ogden said the Bulls could expect to compete strongly when the Football Brisbane Capital League 1 competition resumes in a fortnight.

“It was a very worthwhile hit-out,’’ Ogden said of the main game at Bundamba between two important Ipswich clubs.

“I was pleasantly surprised (with the Bulls).

“I didn’t think it would be an easy game.

“The Bulls have got players who have played at a reasonable level and a couple of younger guys who I thought were quite decent.’’

Among the Bulls leading players is accomplished midfielder Lincoln Rule, a former Knights Premier League footballer.

Former Ipswich Knights premier league footballer Lincoln Rule - now with the Ipswich City Bulls. Picture: Cordell Richardson

With the Knights being a consistent force in the higher level Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL) competition, Ogden was keen for some valuable game time.

“We need it,’’ he said of the trial organised to help his team after months of being unable to play due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“It was a great opportunity to give everyone a game. It gave everybody at least 45 minutes.

“Having not kicked a ball in anger for 14 weeks, it was a good hit-out for both teams.’’

Ogden said he had a lot of respect for what Bulls head coach Norbert Duga was doing at the Brassall-based CL1 club.

“He knows what level he is at and that will give him a good understanding of where his players are at when they start in two weeks,’’ Ogden said.

“The Bullies had little patches of play where they were composed and confident.

“I was really pleased. It was the first time we’d played the Bulls in years.’’

Local derbies in recent seasons have mainly been between the Bulls and Cl1 opponents Western Spirit.

The Knights and Western Pride will clash in a keenly awaited FQPL duel in coming weeks.

As he prepared for Knights training this week, Ogden was encouraged by what he saw from his players.

“We had some patches of play where we looked really dangerous,’’ Ogden said.

“Just the rhythm in the team was reasonably good.

“Where we were dangerous in relation to playing the Bulls is our front five are all too quick.

“They (the Bulls) wouldn’t play against players like that at their level.

“In their league, they will go all right because they were nice and composed on the ball. They moved the ball well.’’

The Knights next have a trial against home team Logan on Saturday night before resuming the FQPL competition away to the Sunshine Coast Fire the following weekend.

Ogden will monitor striker Nick Edwards who copped a knock on his ankle during the game.

Damon Wenck kept a clean slate for the Knights with regular top team custodian Zayne Freiberg still recovering from injury.

The Bulls were planning top and Reserve Grade team trials against Willowbank at Sutton Park next Saturday afternoon.