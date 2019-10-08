Boost for emerging Hornets talent

WICKET-TAKER: Hornets bowler Ruth Johnston will be a welcome addition to her side when she returns this weekend.

CRICKET: The return of an under-20 player of the year and an experienced PNG duo has boosted the Ipswich Hornets program for this season's Queensland premier grade women's competition.

Although winless from their first six T20 encounters, the Hornets are developing some fine emerging talent.

Head coach Wayne Bichel is excited about this weekend's last round of T20 doubleheaders before the Hornets move into the annual Katherine Raymont Shield 50 over series starting on October 22.

"For us, it's always been about depth,'' Bichel said, in his second year working with the talented young players.

"We have lost a few players but then again we're now trying to make sure that we are rebuilding and getting some good depth. And that's been the good thing because we've been able to play a lot of our team from last year.''

With new troops about to settle in, the outlook is positive.

Australian under-16 representative Ruth Johnston is back for Sunday's away games against University and Gold Coast, keen to build on her consistent 2018/19 season.

Under the Hornets' ongoing partnership with Papua New Guinea, national captain Kaia Arua played in last Sunday's latest losses to Sandgate Redcliffe and Wynnum Manly Redlands.

Hornets' PNG recruit Brenda Tau. Cordell Richardson

However, as Arua leaves, Sibona Jimmy and last season's recruit Brenda Tau will play more important roles in coming weeks.

"For this round, we should be nearly at full strength,'' Bichel said.

With 17-year-old Taylah Baxter among the oldest Hornets' first grade players, Bichel said the added knowledge would help his team especially given they regularly face Queensland Fire representatives.

The T20 series was scheduled early to help the higher level cricketers prepare for the looming national Women's Big Bash League.

Wayne and Leanne Bichel Rob Williams

Bichel said that provided valuable early experience for his cricketers.

"It's allowed our girls to get in and have a try,'' Bichel said.

"You have got to build a confidence and believe that they can play at that level first.

"The girls go to games and see these girls on TV and then they are actually playing against them.

"That's one of the things about those Fire girls. They are actually a very good presence. They are just so organised and they are well drilled.

"It's really great for them as well because the way that they embrace playing against the younger ones, it's really good.''

Bichel said after one of his debutants got hit for 25 in a recent over, Fire player Laura Harris walked out to cover afterwards and encouraged her.

Bichel is also pleased to see the Hornets bolstering their coaching structure to work with the premier division and second grade sides.

The regional cricketing stalwart is being assisted by Tony Potbury, who is overseeing the Jodi Fields (2nd grade team) this season.

Joining Bichel and Potbury are Tony's son Brent, along with specialist coaches Justin Dawes, Robbie Joseph and Amila Wethasinghe.

The new focus includes having training sessions in Ipswich and Toowoomba to help ease the travel time for some players.

"We're pretty excited about having Robbie on board from Toowoomba,'' Bichel said.

Wayne's wife Leanne returns to the field, guiding the Hornets 2nd Grade in the Jodi Fields competition.

Sunday's first grade T20 matches are at Wep Harris and St Lucia against University and Gold Coast.

The Hornets second graders play Wests at Baxter Oval, from 11am on Sunday.

Cricketers playing for Ipswich Logan's first and second grade teams this season: Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Kira Holmes, Brenda Tau (PNG), Sibona Jimmy (PNG), Hannah Frieberg, Rachael Lewis, Shaq Friske, Hannah Lehmann, Olivia Winter, Taylah Baxter, Keely Frieberg, Lucy Neumann, Ella Harvey, Leanne Bichel, Jamie-Lee Strang, Gina Bidgood, Chloe Neuendorf, Macy Hauser, Jordan Spilsbury, Carla Truloff, Kyrna Crump, Peta Donovan, Felicity Koch, Bridget Peden, Emily Titmarsh, Sarah Walker.