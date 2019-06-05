Poms' booing ‘motivating’ Smith, Warner

Steve Smith and Dave Warner are determined to rack up the runs. Picture: James Marsh

Steve Smith and Dave Warner are determined to rack up the runs. Picture: James Marsh

STEVE Smith and David Warner are determined to leave English fans hoarse with captain Aaron Finch declaring they are "100 per cent" using hostile crowds for motivation.

A week after coach Justin Langer pleaded with fans to show his batsmen respect, Finch said "they are big boys" and the relentless booing is "definitely motivating them" to pound big World Cup scores.

Australia will relive its recent nightmares on Thursday when it plays West Indies at Trent Bridge, the venue it conceded an ODI-record 481 runs at last year and was bowled out for 60 during the 2015 Ashes.

Finch, who made 20 in that 242-run ODI loss to England, said he wasn't mentally scared by the tiny ground.

Australia and the West Indies will both chase a 2-0 start on the same pitch that England and Pakistan smashed a combined 682 runs on in Monday's thriller.

The stage is set for a contest as unnerving as Trent Bridge's surrounding Nottingham suburbs with both attacks poised to unleash plenty of bumpers.

Australia's past 25 ODIs have been against subcontinent teams and coach Justin Langer challenged his team to adapt to the Calypso quicks after six months of intense focus on facing spin bowling.

But Finch revealed his batsmen had also been on the end of some short stuff in the nets to prepare for the chin music that helped West Indies roll Pakistan for 105 last week.

Warner and Smith back in the middle together.

"It'll be an aggressive game, no doubt," Finch said.

"They are going to come hard and aggressively with the bat - they always do. So, it'll just be about playing the situation and not trying to over think it."

Third seamer Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to hold on to the last place in the team with Langer tipping an unchanged line-up.

Nathan Lyon was considered to bowl at the West Indies' left-handers, but instead Glenn Maxwell will be used as attacking legspinner Adam Zampa's partner.

Jason Behrendorff has dismissed Chris Gayle three times in three T20 games but the Aussies will back fellow left-armer Mitchell Starc to do the job.

Australia have been preparing for the expected West Indian chin music in the nets in Nottingham.

West Indies match-winner Andre Russell hospitalised Usman Khawaja with a nasty bouncer in last month's warm-up game and sent down 16 short balls from three overs against Pakistan.

Finch said Russell's knees were "a bit cooked these days" and he was unlikely to bowl more than four overs in a spell.

Finch heard the boos when he and Warner walked out to open the batting against Afghanistan on Saturday.

"I am pretty sure it is not for me," Finch said.

"Honestly, it hasn't fazed them one bit. They knew what they were going to expect when they turned up here. It is definitely motivating them, 100 per cent."

Finch said Warner "struggled" early against Afghanistan before recovering to finish unbeaten on 89, which Langer said was a "good sign".

Warner failed to middle many balls while his feet are stuck in T20 mode and barely moving.

"It's not as if he batted badly. He just wasn't as dynamic as you've seen," Langer said.

"And all talk has been how is he going to fit back in the team. He could not have played a better team innings."