Boonah to celebrate with annual parade

SANTA IS COMING: Santa will roll through the streets of Boonah for their annual Christmas Street Festival. Contributed

SANTA Claus, who is adored by young and old all over the world, will be making his annual pilgrimage to Boonah this December to attend their annual Christmas Street Festival.

Father Christmas will ride in his custom made sleigh down High Street on Thursday, December 14.

But he won't be the only one, as a number of local businesses, clubs and community organisations are also set to decorate their vehicles to bring fun, music and colour to the much-loved parade.

The parade has been a highlight for the Boonah community for three decades, and this year promises to be no different.

Eva Judge from the Boonah Chamber of Commerce said the chamber was "the driving force behind the festival”.

"The festival is funded through the sponsorship from local businesses and the support of the Scenic Rim Council and local members of state and federal parliament," she said.

"The chamber executive also organises the entertainment, rides and is the facilitator of the event.”

This year's theme is celebrating our sporting and active community to reflect the active lifestyle that has evolved within Boonah and the surrounding areas.

The floats and parade participants will begin their journey from Church St at 6pm but those who wish to see the floats are asked to line down High Street. Best to get there early to grab yourself a great vantage point.

In addition to the parade there will be a flyover with vintage planes and lots of entertainment.

Kay-Dee Promotions have supplied a pirate ship, mechanical bull, cannibal pots, the swinger, large inflatable slide and laser skirmish.

Australian magician Nickleby, who has travelled over Australia with his act for the past 15 years, will be performing a Christmas show.

There will also be live entertainment, food and more.

For more information about the event, follow Boonah Christmas Street Festival on Facebook.