Boonah rodeo postponed due to bad weather

The Boonah Rodeo, which was to be held on August 25, has been postponed to September 22.

ORGANISERS of this weekend's Boonah Rodeo have made the decision to postpone the event as bad weather is tipped to sweep over the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a cloudy day with a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm.

Jason Gill said the event would be rescheduled to September 22.

"This decision is solely based on the bad weather. We don't want any competitors or spectators to be out in the cold and windy conditions," he said.

"When we are desperately needing rain, we can't be upset by this. Nobody is cranky about it.

"The event will be rescheduled for September 22, with a starting time of 5pm. That is however subject to another event that is on that day.

"The event might come forward by an hour or start an hour later, but we will make that decision next week and let everyone know.

"Another other rodeo was already booked in for September 22, and we have cowboys who want to compete in both events, so that is why we will look at the starting times next week."