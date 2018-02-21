Boonah Lions Club looking for fresh faces

WONDERFUL GIFT: Members from the Lions Club of Boonah donated money so the Boonah Hospital could purchase a new stretcher.

YOU might see members of the Boonah Lions Club around the community, hosting sausage sizzles, or serving up burgers and chips at the local show.

In addition to raising money for the local community, they also raise funds to help people across the country and overseas.

The Boonah Lions Club is a member of Lions Clubs International, the world's largest service club organisation with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.

The club recently donated money so the Boonah Hospital could purchase a new stretcher. This is just one of the many ways which they give back to their community.

If you would like to find out more about the good work which the club does, and help make a positive difference, head on down to the Boonah Council Chambers on Saturday, March 3 between 8am and 12pm to chat to members and find out more about the club.

For more information about the club, phone club secretary Wally Sands on 5463 2709 or send an email to wallysands@bigpond.com.au.