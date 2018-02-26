Menu
The team from Ritchies Supa IGA Boonah won three awards at the company's recent awards night.
The team from Ritchies Supa IGA Boonah won three awards at the company's recent awards night.
Boonah IGA takes out the top place at annual awards night

26th Feb 2018 11:55 AM

TEAM members from Ritchies Supa IGA Boonah are celebrating after coming away with three titles at the company's recent awards night.

They received the prestigious titles of Store of the Year, Bakery Department of the Year and Fresh Produce Department of the Year.

The IGA awards represent the highest example of retail excellence and demonstrate the store's ability to grow in challenging competition-driven environments.

The awards are a chance to formally recognise and celebrate the achievements of independent retailers. Not only the IGA stores but also the team who work in the stores who put the heart and soul back into shopping, and set the benchmark for other IGA supermarkets across the retail network.

Queensland IGA state board chairman Frank Spano congratulated all the winners, stating they all deserved to be recognised for their efforts.

"Leading Queensland stores have performed exceptionally well and we're proud to support independent supermarkets across the state that deliver a great retail experience to our local community," he said.

"We also acknowledge the hard work and commitment our stores have demonstrated throughout the year."

