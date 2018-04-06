Boonah champion still giving

GOOD CAUSE: Boonah Lions Club president Wally Sands and Bernice Dover are hoping for a big turnout for their upcoming charity golf day.

TREVOR Dover is remembered as a champion of his beloved Boonah community, and even in death he is inspiring charitable causes.

The upcoming Trevor Dover Memorial Charity Golf Day will honour the sadly-missed Scenic Rim community-minded businessman, while also helping local school students.

Boonah Lions Club president Wally Sands said the event, to be held at the Boonah Golf Club on April 21, was a way for the group to pay tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the organisation.

"The club had always hosted a golf day every year, but two years ago we changed the name of the day to the Trevor Dover Memorial Charity Golf Day," he said.

"Trevor was one of the club's founding members and served for 51 years before he passed away.

"Trevor received a lot of awards during his service, including the Melvin Jones Fellow award, which was sponsored by the club in recognition of his dedication to the humanitarian work of Lions Clubs International."

Mr Dover was well known in the Scenic Rim community, right up until his death in 2016 aged 88. He worked at the Dover and Sons farm machinery business established by his grandfather more than 100 years ago.

When Mr Dover was a young man, he would work between 60-70 hours a week. He was also a long-term president of the Church of England Men's Society, was a church warden, the founding president of the Maroon Ski Club, president of the Boonah Bowls Club and of course, a charting member of the Boonah Lions Club. This club started in February 1965.

Daughter Bernice said her father was very devoted to his beloved Lions Club.

"He loved his club so much that I don't think he ever missed a meeting," she said.

All money from the golf day will go to buying sun protection swim shirts for primary school students.

Phone the club on 54631470 to register your name or team.