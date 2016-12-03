Boonah brakes the cycle

AN IPSWICH program that has helped hundreds of disadvantaged young people get their driver's licence is Boonah-bound.

The Ipswich PCYC has struck a deal with Carinity Fassifern Community Centre to deliver the Braking the Cycle program to the youth of the Fassifern area.

The free program uses volunteer mentors and community sponsored vehicles to help disadvantaged young people gain the 100 hours of driving experience required to get their licence.

Braking the Cycle has been a huge success over its first four years and continues to grow in size and scope.

Operating in Ipswich and Logan since July 2012, the program now runs from 22 locations, including Boonah.

Braking the Cycle Boonah will operate from the Carinity Fassifern Community Centre one day per week from January.

PCYC Ipswich development officer Angela Watts said the aim was to get the program up and running with volunteer mentors to assist the young drivers.

"The program's success depends largely on the community and individuals getting behind this initiative and raising their hand to become a mentor and assist young people in getting their licence," Ms Watts said.

To support the launch, Carinity Fassifern Community Centre will host a golf day on January 14. To become a Braking the Cycle mentor phone Meryl Tress at Carinity Fassifern Community Centre on 54632966.