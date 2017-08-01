Booming suburb flies past another growth milestone

NEW ARRIVALS: Hundreds of new homes have been built at Mountview Estate at Redbank Plains, which is Ipswich's fastest-growing suburb.

REDBANK Plains continues to surge in population with the latest quarterly planning and development figures showing the suburb has now broken through the 20,000 barrier.

That means Redbank Plains has approximately 10% of the entire population of Ipswich within its boundaries.

The Ipswich City Council's latest Planning and Development Quarterly Activity Report revealed Redbank Plains' population increased by 517 people to 20,388 in the June quarter, the largest increase by number in all of Ipswich.

The suburb also had the largest jump in new dwellings, up 198 to 6,878 dwellings.

Springfield Lakes' population increased by 459 to 16,484 people, followed by South Ripley with a jump of 311 residents to 1519.

South Ripley's population increased by 25.77%. Bellbird Park went up 211 residents to now have a population of 7413 while Deebing Heights has 2562 residents, up 148.

The city's growth rate for the June quarter was 4.78% taking the number of residents in Ipswich to 204,004.

Ipswich council's planning and development chief Cr Andrew Antoniolli said that percentage increase was now at pre-Global Financial Crisis (GFC) levels.

"Prior to the GFC we had a growth rate of something like 4.5% or 4.6%,” he said.

"That dropped down to 2.2% but the last quarter it was nearly 4.8% which is a show of things to come.

"There is an enormous challenge for us as a council to manage that growth and that development because our population is going to double in about 17 years which is quite an incredible rate of growth. Redbank Plains has been a constant area of growth over the last five years. The growth rate at South Ripley is quite phenomenal and ultimately it will no doubt start to slow, but the whole greater Ripley area will ultimately have a population of 120,000.

"That could be 30 or 40 years, but Ripley will ultimately be around 25% to 30% bigger than (the) Springfield (region).

Cr Antoniolli said South Ripley was "becoming increasingly popular with young families, first home buyers and investors looking for a mix of housing options matched with quality infrastructure”.

He said 453 development applications were lodged during the quarter, up 31% from the March quarter.

"Business and investor confidence in Ipswich continues to be high with council approving the creation of 951 new lots,” he said.

"Spring Mountain, Collingwood Park and Redbank Plains were the suburbs leading that list as Ipswich caters for new residents and infrastructure to support population growth.”