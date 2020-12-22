Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

Okeland announce its sale of Providence at South Ripley last week.

A POPULAR residential estate within Ipswich’s booming southeast corridor has been sold for an eye-watering $193 million.

Property giant Stockland last week revealed its shock acquisition of Providence at South Ripley from Okeland, which included a balance of undeveloped land.

CEO of communities Andrew Whitson said the bold move reflected the company’s masterplan to create a community of more than 20,000 people over the next 20 years.

“We expect the record-low interest rates to continue to underpin the residential market over the medium term,” he said.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to restock our development pipeline with well located, market-ready projects in areas with strong demand fundamentals and expected total returns above our hurdle rates.”

Plans to further boost the area will involve the development of an education precinct, sporting grounds, a town centre and extensive transport connections.

More than 6000 new homes are also expected to be made available – on top of an existing 1500 residential lots.

Mr Whitson said Government stimulus resulted in many potential buyers looking toward detached homes in established communities.

Interstate movers had also contributed the undeniable surge in Providence lots.

“Acquiring this active project will enable us to immediately benefit from the positive market conditions,” he said.

Stockland CEO of Communities Andrew Whitson.

“We’re in a strong position to leverage our local knowledge and understanding of the customer to add value to the thriving community at Providence.”

The change of hands, however, comes as little surprise after Ripley Valley reportedly accounted for more than 40 per cent of land sales within the Greater Brisbane West area in recent years.

An Okeland spokesman addressed the sale last week, saying they were proud of the Providence community’s development over the past 17 years.

“While it is sad for us to say our farewells, we are also excited about what’s still to come for the community under Stockland. They have wonderful experience in creating vibrant communities, and we know you will be in safe hands.