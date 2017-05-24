28°
Booming Ipswich service helping hundreds make extra cash

Anna Hartley
24th May 2017 12:53 PM

SINCE Uber launched in Brisbane and Ipswich in 2014, an increasing number of people have chosen to drive with the global ride sharing company.

The last three months have seen demand for the ride sharing service spike, and now riders can access an Uber just about anywhere in Ipswich at any time of day.

COMMENT: Innovation will go a long way

When Tivoli's Bryr Brannigan started driving for the ride-sharing company in November, there weren't enough fares for her to work in Ipswich.

About three months ago the rise in demand has allowed her to do all her driving locally.

"It's nice to drive in the local area, you learn the routes and get to know people," she said.

"When I started was doing most of my work in Brisbane and I couldn't get enough just in Ipswich.

"About two and a half months ago I did an experiment and tried a week in Ipswich and I've been driving here ever since."

What is Uber?

  • Uber allows people to hire a private driver to pick them up and take them to their destination through a phone app.
  • The Uber app pinpoints your location. You can request a ride from anywhere, track the arrival of your driver-partner on the map, and get notified when the car arrives.
  • Since its launch in 2010, Uber has become the most recognised alternative to traditional taxi cabs.
  • Uber is in 377 major cities around the world.
  • Uber does not accept anonymous rides or street hails.
  • All driver-partners are required to undergo criminal background and driving history checks before they can provide any rides.
  • There are four options to select, Uber X (regular price), Uber XL (for groups of up to six people), Uber Select (for luxury travel) and Uber Assist (drivers trained to assist those with disabilities, cars can accommodate folding wheelchairs but do not have accessible ramps or lifts).

Uber Queensland general manager Alex Golden said there were now hundreds of driver partners active in the region.

"Since we brought ridesharing to Ipswich we've been overwhelmed by the positive response from local residents who've embraced a safe, reliable and affordable way to get from A to B, and the opportunity to earn some extra money whenever they need to," he said.

"We know many regional communities are suffering from underemployment and unemployment and benefit from the economic opportunities that ridesharing brings.

"We also know that many communities outside of the CBD don't have access to reliable and affordable transport. We know for example by improving access to transport, ridesharing can lowers incidences of drink driving - an issue that is particularly felt in communities across the country.

"We'd encourage anyone (in Ipswich) interested in earning some extra money by driving with Uber to sign up."

