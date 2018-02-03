Booming Ipswich locked in congestion catch-up

IT'S already too late for Ipswich.

Our roads are badly congested, our soon-to-be-built Springfield Station carpark will likely be full as soon as it's finished and residents in the state's fastest-growing suburb have no reasonable access to public transport.

By the time the State Government commits money to extending the rail lines to Ipswich's boom suburbs of Redbank Plains and Ripley, the city's transport infrastructure needs will have passed the point of crisis.

Those were the fears expressed this week by some of Ipswich's civic leaders during the year's first council meeting.

There were nods of agreement from around the chamber as Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli referenced the QT's front page from January 16 - with the headline Running Late, revealing the State Government had no plans to carry out the rail line extensions until 2024, at the earliest.

"(The QT) could have easily substituted that for the headline Too Late," Cr Antoniolli told the chamber.

"The State Government needs to move as quickly as possible to address public transport needs in the fastest growing area of southeast Queensland.

"If we wait six more years to start, there will likely already be an additional 30,000 people living in those suburbs.

"Every train trip translates to hundreds of cars off the roads."

.

The State Government has refused to make concrete plans to provide reasonable transport options by extending the rail lines but maintains it is "committed to the extensions".

No date has been set and no budget allocated, however, the land for a future passenger line has been preserved since 2009.

At the Labor Party conference last year, two motions which outlined specific time frames on the extensions of the Ipswich rail lines were rejected and never made it to the floor for discussion.

Instead, the party accepted two vague motions that, without explanation, tie the fate of Ipswich residents' transport option to the inner-city Cross River Rail project.

Labor MP for the new seat of Jordan, covering Springfield and bordering Redbank Plains, Charis Mullen repeated Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's comments from last year, saying the Government had consistently said it would build the rail extension to Redbank Plains and Ripley.

"This cannot happen without Cross River Rail unclogging the bottleneck in the city, allowing construction of vital connections and delivering extra services," Ms Mullen said.

"Cross River Rail is the catalyst for expansion of the rail network."

The QT has asked for a detailed explanation on how the inner-city Cross River Rail project impacts the extension of the existing Ipswich lines.

The State Government has not responded.

Vocal rail advocate Robert Dow has dismissed the Government's claim, saying the rail extensions could and should go ahead before the completion of Cross River Rail.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the Government should get on with building Cross River Rail and stop using it "as an excuse not to consider any other projects".

Redbank Plains a boom suburb

REDBANK Plains is the fastest growing suburb in Queensland.



The large suburb to the west of Brisbane's CBD has experienced significant residential development along with multi-million investments from the private sector.



Last year, 640 new homes were built in the area, 421 new lots were created and 346 more were approved for construction.



A new $20million food precinct, including US giants Krispy Kreme and Carl's Jnr burger, opened in December along Redbank Plains Rd.



In 2016, the Town Square shopping centre underwent a major $75million expansion, adding 50 new retail tenancies, the new Pig and Whistle pub - which has proved popular - and created more than 1300 new carparks.



In February, the shopping centre sold to Singaporean real estate investment manager Rockworth Capital Partners for a whopping $160million.



Ipswich City Council invested $85million in the upgrade of Redbank Plains Rd to cater for population growth, recognising the demand for travel would continue to increase along what has become one of the most important roads for the economic prosperity for the city.



And it's not just Redbank Plains that's booming.



The top five areas for residential development in 2017 include Springfield Lakes, South Ripley, Ripley and Bellbird Park where a total of 1229 new homes were built.



Those suburbs also rank in the council's top five suburbs for new lots created and new lots approved.



In 2013, the State Government designated Ripley Valley as a priority area for new residential development, expected to be home to 120,000 people in the coming years.



In 2020, two new schools will open in the Ripley Valley, according to a Labor election promise, catering for population growth. A third school will be built in Springfield.

But the corresponding transport infrastructure has not been prioritised by the State Government which says the extensions to the rail line, including adding stations at Ripley, Flagstone and Redbank Plains, won't be built until after 2024, once the inner city Cross River Rail project has been finished.



Already more than 500 homes have been built in the Ecco Ripley community.



Last year, 183 new homes were built in Ripley housing 545 people, according to Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development Annual Report Card. A further 301 homes were built in South Ripley, housing 956 people.

The $1.5billion Ripley Town Centre will be the beating heart of the $500 million Ecco Ripley community.

Developer Sekisui House has promised investors and owner-occupiers the town centre will include a state-of-the-art transit hub.

Without a shift in government long-term planning, that won't include a rail line until 2031.

Investment flowing in