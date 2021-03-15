Booming business estate’s plans for expansion

Property group Pellicano has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council for the next stages of its Parkwest Business Estate in Bundamba.

THE developer behind a booming Ipswich industrial estate is seeking approval to start work on the next stages of the project.

Property group Pellicano has applied to Ipswich City Council for the green tick for stages two and three of its 10ha Parkwest Business Estate in Bundamba.

The development application was submitted by BBP Investments Pty Ltd for the site on Gliderway Street.

Pellicano is seeking approval to subdivide five lots into two and a balance lot and build a giant warehouse.

The 10ha Parkwest Business Estate in Bundamba.



The developer chose the site for its proximity to the Ipswich Motorway and the Warrego and Cunningham highways and the estate is less than 10km from the Ipswich CBD.

The company announced in the middle of last year that due to its office and warehouse space selling out it would start the next $8 million stage of works 12 months ahead of schedule.

The proposal involves building a two-storey warehouse with a service/trade use with a gross floor area of 0.5ha over three stages.

The subdivided lots will be used for unspecified industrial development.

The application notes the proposed warehouse development will contain 18 tenancies with 0.45ha for service/trade use and 853m2 for associated office space.

The warehouse will be serviced by 81 carparking spaces.

“The number of employees expected on-site will vary depending on the businesses that operate from within the individual tenancies,” the application notes.

