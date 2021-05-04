Menu
Two free-to-use electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at Ripley Town Centre.
News

Boom suburb welcomes first electric car charging stations

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
4th May 2021 3:00 PM
TWO free-to-use electric car charging stations have been installed in a developing suburb on Ipswich’s outskirts.

The stations are the first to be installed in boom town Ripley and stand to improve the viability of an eco-friendly alternative to petrol-run cars for the town’s growing population.

The 22-kilowatt charging stations are partly powered by solar panelling and are equipped with universal ports compatible with all electric vehicles.

READ MORE: New Ripley homes, and why size isn’t everything

An hour of charge can provide 120 kilometres of travel.

Located on suburb’s main street, the charging stations are positioned near Ripley Vet and Little Piggy Cafe.

Japanese property developer and home builder behind hundreds of new Ripley homes Sekisui House said it aimed to reduce the suburb’s carbon footprint while preparing for future growth.

Sekisui House Australia Project Director Taku Hashimoto said the charging stations would meet the needs of the community.

READ MORE: FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

“We’ve seen a steady increase in electric vehicles in the area, and our intent and responsibility is to ensure we continue to provide the right infrastructure as the needs of the community change,” Mr Hashimoto said.

“This is also in line with our ongoing commitment to sustainability — introducing initiatives and infrastructure throughout Ripley Town Centre to lessen the community’s impact on the environment.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

electric cars ripley development ripley town centre sekisui house
Ipswich Queensland Times

